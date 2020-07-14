July is National Baked Bean month, which makes this an excellent time to enjoy one of New England’s signature dishes.
Baked beans have a lengthy history that spans many cultures.
Native Americans sweetened them with maple syrup. The early New England colonists adopted the dish, but swapped brown sugar for the maple syrup.
During the 18th century, the colonists began using American-made molasses to avoid paying British taxes on sugar. In Boston, aka “Beantown,” salt pork was used as well as molasses to flavor baked beans.
Today there are endless ways to flavor baked beans. One of my new favorite ways is to bake yellow eye beans in apple cider with applewood smoked bacon or ham. The tangy flavor and subtle sweetness is fantastic. I’ve also made this with apple chicken sausage, which yielded a delicious result.
When I reach for dried beans to make baked beans from scratch, I also pick up a bag of the beautiful, speckled Jacob’s cattle beans, which are grown next door in Maine. They’re hearty and taste delicious baked with molasses and salt pork, Beantown-style.
By coincidence — maybe — it also happens to be National Hot Dog Month. If you have leftover baked beans and hot dogs kicking around and you want to try something different for dinner, stuff the hot dogs with the beans.
Whip up a quick pickled cabbage to top it off and to add an extra layer of flavor. Be sure to pick a substantial hot dog roll so it doesn’t fall apart when you eat it.
Baked Beans with Molasses
1 pound dried beans, such as Jacob’s Cattle
1/4 pound salt pork, roughly chopped
1 onion, roughly chopped
1/3 cup molasses
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
3 1/2 cups boiling water
Add dried beans to a large bowl and cover with 2 to 3 inches of water. Soak overnight. Drain the beans.
Add molasses, maple syrup, salt, dry mustard, pepper and boiling water to a bowl and stir to combine.
Add half the salt pork and onion to a Dutch oven, then add the beans. Add the remaining salt pork, then pour the water and molasses mixture over the top of the beans.
Cover the Dutch oven with a lid or aluminum foil. Set the covered beans in oven preheated to 300 degrees.
Bake for 3 1/2 hours, then remove the lid and bake for an additional 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until the beans are tender and have reached your preferred consistency. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Cider and Bacon Baked Yellow Eyed Beans
1 pound dried yellow eye or Great Northern Beans
1/2 pound applewood-smoked thick-cut bacon, chopped
4 cups vegetable stock
2 cups apple cider
1/4 cup honey
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
Add dried beans to a large bowl or stockpot and cover with 2 to 3 inches of water. Allow to soak overnight. Drain beans and set aside.
Add bacon, garlic and onion to a large Dutch oven and set over medium-high heat.
Saute until the bacon is cooked throughout and the onions are lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Transfer the garlic, onions and bacon, and about two tablespoons of the bacon fat, to a bowl and set aside. Discard remaining bacon fat.
Add beans, vegetable stock and cider to the Dutch oven and set over medium-high heat. Simmer the beans for an hour, stirring occasionally, or until the beans are tender.
Stir in the remaining ingredients and add the onion, bacon, garlic and bacon fat. Cover the Dutch oven with a lid or aluminum foil and set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees.
Bake for 2 1/2 hours or until the beans have reached desired consistency. For beans with less sauce, uncover the beans for the last 30 to 45 minutes of cooking. For more sauce, add 1/2 to 1 cup of water.
Bean-Stuffed Hot Dogs with Quick Pickled Cabbage
4 large hot dogs
3 cups baked beans
1 1/2 cups cabbage, shredded
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar
Hot dog rolls for serving
Hot dog toppings, as desired
Add the cabbage to a bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Cover with vinegar and set aside.
Slit the hot dogs lengthwise so that the slit reaches just to the center of the hot dog, then heat a grill to medium high heat.
Set the hot dogs on the grill with the slit facing down and grill for 3 to 4 minutes, then turn the hot dogs. Grill for another 2 to 3 minutes or until the hot dogs have grill marks and are heated throughout.
Set the hot dogs in rolls with the slit facing up, then tuck about 3/4 cup of the baked beans into the hot dog and roll. Use a fork to remove the cabbage from the vinegar and add desired amount to each hot dog as well as other toppings as desired.