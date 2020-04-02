Granite State Independent Living offers an abundance of services.
THESE HELPING HANDS reach all across the state of New Hampshire.
Many seniors and people living with a disability are familiar with Granite State Independent Living (GSIL), which served 3,462 unique individuals in 2019. Out of these numbers, more than 2,200 were enrolled in one of GSIL’s 20 programs while the remaining individuals called in for a referral to available services throughout New Hampshire.
“GSIL is your one stop for all your needs related to living with a disability and doing so at your home in your community and independently,” said Executive Director Deborah Ritcey. “Our job is to help each individual living with a disability understand and navigate the unknown. We are a cross-disability organization promoting person-centered options.”
GSIL programs include student transition, which prepares students to transition from high school to either the workforce or post-secondary education, job placement, person-centered in-home support services, disability rights and advocacy, accessible transportation, home access modification, veterans’ services and more.
“We serve diverse groups and when possible tailor our services to meet their specific needs,” said Ritcey.
It all started in 1980, she explained, around a kitchen table in Goffstown.
“They had $40,000, and the goal was to help folks with spinal cord injuries,” she said. “The effort soon grew to help people with all types of disabilities and seniors overcome a countless number of social and community barriers.”
For Ritcey, though, her advocacy on behalf of GSIL’s mission is more than just related to business; rather, it is personal.
“In 1988, I had my first son, Matthew,” she recounted. “Matthew was born with many physical disabilities, and through his school years he also had many learning and developmental disabilities. I have spent over 32 years advocating for Matthew and other folks who needed assistance navigating the winding road of living with a disability.”
Matthew has since passed, and Ritcey said her role at GSIL provides her with the opportunity to work with and support people living with a disability.
“It is a constant reminder of how lucky I am and what I can give back to a community that has taught me so much,” she said. “It is truly a humbling job, and I am thankful I get to work with such remarkable people every day.”
Acknowledging she is an ardent fan of all GSIL programs, Ritcey said what connects all of them is their intent, which is to create “a more promising future.” She discerned this programmatic thread from her first days at GSIL, which started in 2017 as a board member.
“When I started here last July, I heard from Marybeth, one of my employees in the ‘Student Transition Program’ who wanted to tell me about ‘Jane,’” she said. “‘Jane’ was a graduate of the 2011 Earn & Learn Program and reached out to Marybeth to let her know how much she appreciated the program she went through and how it helped her in the years since.”
To hear from a student eight years post program graduation, said Ritcey, was “so rewarding.”
“‘Jane’ is still doing well and succeeding in life,” she said. “I’m so happy GSIL was and is still part of that.”
If there is anything she would change about GSIL, it would be the general public’s (mis)conception of it. Because of its name, she said people often think GSIL is a brick and mortar building with people living there.
“We are not that,” she said. “We are an organization that assists people with disabilities live in their own home and in their own community with as much independence as possible.”
For anyone with a disability or a senior, Ritcey said GSIL’s statewide capacity — it has seven offices located throughout the state — is able “to meet diverse, emerging needs.”
She cited GSIL core values as instrumental to achieving its mission.
“We believe in the importance of mutual respect and we celebrate diversity,” she said. “We believe all individuals should have choices. We believe in individual empowerment. We believe that all individuals have the right to define their own level of independence. We believe in collaboration and that everything we do is done with integrity … These principles guide us.”
To learn more, visit gsil.org.