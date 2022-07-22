I’M NOT SURE if “The Gray Man” upsets everything I knew about movies, or everything I thought Netflix knew about them.

Produced at a cost exceeding $200 million, it has been called the most expensive film in Netflix history. It stars Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six, a spy dragged in from the cold confines of the federal pen by his handler (Billy Bob Thornton) to take on a psycho traitor (Chris Evans) who has turned on the agency.