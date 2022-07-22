I’M NOT SURE if “The Gray Man” upsets everything I knew about movies, or everything I thought Netflix knew about them.
Produced at a cost exceeding $200 million, it has been called the most expensive film in Netflix history. It stars Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six, a spy dragged in from the cold confines of the federal pen by his handler (Billy Bob Thornton) to take on a psycho traitor (Chris Evans) who has turned on the agency.
In other words, it’s a spy-vs.-spy blow-’em-up of the Bond/Bourne variety, the kind of summer popcorn flick that I tend to ignore but many still love. This has been a summer when people have been returning to theaters in large numbers, as shown by the box office receipts for “Top Gun,” “Minions” and the like.
So, why did Netflix give this only a weeklong theatrical run when it could be the kind of big-budget “tentpole” film designed to get folks inside the air-conditioned multiplexes? Its release strategy may have made sense during COVID, when nobody could go to the movies, or for an Oscar-worthy “prestige” picture like Netflix’s “Mank” or “Roma.”
But an escapist thriller deserves to be seen on the big screen and experienced as a night out — if only because it is closer to a roller coaster or an ice cream sundae than a sensible narrative that leaves you with anything substantial to think about.
Reviews for the theatrical release of “Gray” have been mixed. And many of them are by writers as confused as I am about the nature of its release.
At least Netflix can take some solace in the thought that no matter what viewers and reviewers think of “Gray Man,” Netflix itself remains the main subject of the conversation. And that may explain this mystery. From the earliest days of Netflix hits like “House of Cards” and “The Crown” or duds like “Marco Polo,” every big new Netflix project has been seen not so much a movie or a series, but publicity for Netflix itself.
• Adolescence is awkward, and creating dialogue for characters of that age can be a real challenge. In the worst instances, Disneyfied characters trade sitcom punchlines and setups laced with topical innuendo and product placement.
A new variation of that atrociously precocious genre can be found in “Best Foot Forward,” a new family comedy streaming on Apple TV+.
Based on “Just Don’t Fall,” the memoirs of Paralympic athlete and motivational speaker Josh Sundquist, it follows the travails of 12-year-old Josh Dubin (Logan Marmino), whose parents have coddled and homeschooled him because of his prosthetic leg. Now entering middle school, he must face the slings and arrows of academics, girls, bullies and hormones.
Josh and all his friends, enemies and peers speak in full sentences, often making knowing observations about their feelings and station in life. Funny, they sound like clever 35-year-olds, or at least their social media posts.
Also on Apple TV+, the U.K. comedy “Trying” enters its third season. In seasons one and two, parents Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) projected a desperate eagerness to adopt children and start a family. Now they’ve got two kids, and they go overboard, in typical rom-com fashion, to amuse them and earn their affection. This should be titled “Trying Too Hard.”
