The Greater Manchester Colt Baseball League 14U All-Stars are a rarity at the 2023 Protect Our Nation’s Youth (PONY) League World Series.
Greater Manchester coach Mike Lecuyer said the field, much like the one his team went through to win the East Zone Regional Tournament last weekend, is filled with travel teams that play together year round.
Lecuyer said his Greater Manchester squad is one of the few true all-star teams but plays like it has been together just as long as its competitors.
Greater Manchester, which includes players from Manchester, Goffstown, Bedford, Epping, Auburn, Bow and Londonderry, will open the World Series on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Managua, Nicaragua. The 10-team, six-day tournament is in Washington, Pennsylvania, where the PONY League began 72 years ago and has its headquarters.
“These kids, they don’t play organized baseball together as a team so we’re really unique in that aspect,” Lecuyer said. “Right off the bat I knew, after that first (East Zone Regional) game, that we’ve got something special here and these guys are self-driven and they want to win.”
Greater Manchester is the second New Hampshire team to ever reach the PONY League World Series. The first was also the Greater Manchester 14U All-Stars, coached by Micah Durham, in 2021.
The team is accepting donations on its GoFundMe page (gofund.me/6eca66d0) to help offset the costs associated with its trips to the World Series and the zone regional.
Lecuyer, a 44-year-old Epping resident, coached the Red Sox to the Greater Manchester League regular-season title. The five-team league, which plays at Ray Cross Field at Sheehan-Basquil Park in Manchester, uses MLB team names for its team names.
Lecuyer’s all-star group had about a week and a half of practice leading up to the East Zone Regional Tournament in High Point, North Carolina, where it went 4-0 to win the title and qualify for the World Series.
“I didn’t think they’d come together as quick as they did,” Lecuyer said, “but if you saw this team right now you’d think they’ve been playing together for months or years.”
Lecuyer said he was impressed with the excellent pitching and defensive play he saw from his team in their first zone regional game, a 10-0 mercy-rule triumph over South Hampton Sussex, Virginia.
Greater Manchester’s starting pitchers are Levi Locke (Goffstown), Patrick Roy (Manchester), Owen Hazelbaker (Goffstown) and Brody Labbe (Londonderry). Ben Walton (Goffstown) and Liam Carter-Patten (Manchester) pitched well in relief during the zone regional, Lecuyer said.
“We’ve got starting pitchers that can go a whole game — that’s what we need,” Lecuyer said. “All those starting pitchers. ... Each one of those guys worked deep into the game and to the last inning and we only had to bring a reliever in for just a few innings. That helps out a lot.”
Bedford’s Nate Duquette (6-for-14, eight RBIs, one walk), Locke (5-for-12, two RBIs, five runs scored, three walks), Hazelbaker (5-for-14, five RBIs, six runs scored, two walks) and Goffstown’s Chris Centorino (5-for-13, six RBIs, two runs scored) were Greater Manchester’s top offensive contributors in the zone regional.
After its 10-0 win to open the zone regional, Greater Manchester defeated High Point, North Carolina, 4-1, and Chatham, North Carolina, 10-0 (mercy rule), to reach the final against the Ohio Prospects.
Ohio led, 2-0, after three innings before Greater Manchester plated three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 6-4 triumph.
Lecuyer said his team just needs to remain focused in order to have a deep run at the World Series.
“I think we’re going to surprise some people and everybody’s going to see Manchester, New Hampshire, has some really good baseball,” Lecuyer said. “We’re looking forward to putting it on display Saturday.”