Manchester Pony team

The Greater Manchester team in the Pony World Series: Front from left, Seth Lecuyer (Epping), Patrick Roy (Manchester), Ben Walton (Goffstown), Jace Labore (Auburn), Noah Page (Goffstown), Brody Labbe Londonderry), Cameron Lyonnais, (Goffstown) and Chase Crowell (Bow). Back, head coach Mike Lecuyer, assistant coach Steve Hazelbaker, Levi Locke (Goffstown), Joe Allard (Manchester), Owen Hazelbaker (Goffstown), Nate Duquette (Bedford), Chris Centorino (Goffstown), Liam-Carter Patten (Manchester) and assistant coach Ethan Judd.

The Greater Manchester Colt Baseball League 14U All-Stars are a rarity at the 2023 Protect Our Nation’s Youth (PONY) League World Series.

Greater Manchester coach Mike Lecuyer said the field, much like the one his team went through to win the East Zone Regional Tournament last weekend, is filled with travel teams that play together year round.