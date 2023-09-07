It was 1991 when we began our NFL picks in the Miami Herald. Thirty-three seasons later, we’re back and determined to bounce back from an uncharacteristically rough 2022 — although we did rally in the postseason, going 10-3 overall and 9-4 against the spread including a bull’s-eye on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl upset of the Eagles. Still, in the regular season, the Evil Betting Line had its way. Now it shall feel our wrath! Welcome back to longtime readers and welcome aboard to newbies. We like to have fun here but take our picks seriously, so let’s get this thing going!
(Note: Our Thursday night pick was @Chiefs (-4½) over Lions, 34-24.)
GAME OF THE WEEK (Monday night)
BILLS (0-0) at JETS (0-0)
Line: BUF by 2½. Cote’s pick: BUF, 27-24.
Bills at Jets alone would be enough to have hearts palpitating among the Monday night crew. But now you add Aaron Rodgers in Jet green in his post-Packers debut? And living miracle Damar Hamlin back with the Bills? OMG! New Jets RB Dalvin Cook can barely get on the doggone marquee. To the game now, one of eight division contests in Week 1: Teams split last season and both games were low scoring. Both defenses are strong, but Buffalo’s, already missing top pass rusher Von Miller, might now also be without safety Micah Hyde due to an ailing back.
Still, Josh Allen has the Buffs a title contender going in, while NYJ has missed the playoffs 12 straight years and is 11-23 the past two seasons under Robert Saleh.
UPSET OF THE WEEK
TITANS (0-0) at SAINTS (0-0)
Line: NO by 3. Cote’s pick: TEN, 23-18.
“AAAWWWK!” trills the Upset Bird in flight. ”Tennessaaawwwk!” Titans have won six of past eight over N’Awlins, and the one matchup I like more than any other here is Derrick Henry vs. what was a bad Saints run defense last year.
THE REST OF WEEK 1:
Bengals (0-0, -2) over @Browns (0-0), 23-20: Joe Burrow is back healthy from a calf issue, and Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd await his aerials. That’s a lot for Deshaun Watson to outscore as he hits the reset button for a fresh start.
Jaguars (0-0, -5) over @Colts (0-0), 31-16: Jax’s Trevor Lawrence is poised to elevate to the exclusive axis of elite QBs. Indy is starting raw rookie Anthony Richardson, whose accuracy issues forebode a rough career launch for the ex-Gator.
@Vikings (0-0, -5½) over Buccaneers (0-0), 27-17: Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson will be plenty here as Vikes try to force Mayfield to throw behind Bucs’ ragamuffin offensive line.
49ers (0-0, -2½) over @Steelers (0-0), 23-16: As Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett endeavor to further prove themselves in their second seasons, defense is this game’s unmistakable calling card.
@Commanders (0-0, -7) over Cardinals (0-0), 24-6: New Washington QB Sam Howell might need time to settle in after playing little as a rookie, but this is the game for coach Ron Rivera to put on a show for the club’s new ownership.
@Ravens (0-0, -10) over Texans (0-0), 34-16: A sacks-strong defense, a tough place to play and a savvy coach in John Harbaugh combine to suggest a very rough debut for Houston’s rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the hobbled O-line that will fail valiantly to protect him.
Packers (0-0, +1) over @Bears (0-0), 23-20: Upset! Sort of. Gee Bees have won eight in a row against the Bears and covered every one, and Chitown ended last season on an 0-10 skid, but the betting line obsesses over no Aaron Rodgers.
@Broncos (0-0, -3½) over Raiders (0-0), 24-20: Denver paid big for, and got, a really good, difference-making coach in Sean Payton.
Eagles (0-0, -4) over @Patriots (0-0), 24-17: Will Bill Belichick ever relocate his lost mojo? (The one Brady took with him?) NFC champ Birds won’t match last year’s 14-3 record but are still the team to beat over there, and adding RB D’Andre Swift makes a potent offense even better.
Dolphins (0-0, +3) over @Chargers (0-0), 31-27: Upset! Well, I had Miami No. 4 in my 2023 NFL team rankings and LAC 11th, so it’s time to put my theoretical money where my mouth is. I believe the Dolphins are clearly better overall de
@Seahawks (0-0, -5½) over Rams (0-0), 23-16: Top weapon Cooper Kupp (hamstring) won’t play Sunday for the Rams. But are the Seahawks all that?
Cowboys (0-0, -3½) over @Giants (0-0), 30-20: Big out the gate for the Sunday night crew, with a division rivalry, America’s Team and the New York market all in play. I wouldn’t overthink this. Dallas on a 9-1 run has dominated this series, and Daniel Jones is 1-5 vs. Boys.
