NOTE: Roger Brown’s high school Grid Picks column is running today because two games are scheduled for tonight. It will run alongside the High School Football column most Fridays during the season.
THURSDAY
Windham at Pinkerton (6 p.m.)
The No. 3 team in the Power Poll (Pinkerton) vs. the No. 6 team in the Power Poll. Not a bad way to kick off the season. Pinkerton, 17-14.
Timberlane at Exeter (7 p.m.)
The Owls pulled off a rare feat by beating the Blue Hawks twice last season. After battling some health issues, glad to see Exeter coach Bill Ball acting like himself again. His team will have an edge up front. Exeter, 28-14.
FRIDAY
Salem at Keene (6:30 p.m.)
In some years, Keene is bigger up front than any other team in the state. This isn’t one of those years. Salem, 26-12.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Spaulding (6:30 p.m.)
The ClipperCats are the most talented team in Division I East. Portsmouth/OR, 27-14.
Merrimack at Nashua North (6:30 p.m.)
Both teams lost some key pieces from last season, but this looks like a fair fight. North, 21-20.
St. Thomas at Merrimack Valley (6:30 p.m.)
Both of these teams should be much-improved compared to last season. Merrimack Valley, 21-20.
ConVal at Kearsarge (6:30 p.m.)
The Cougars (Kearsarge variety) need a strong September, since they’ll start October with games against Trinity, Monadnock and Campbell. Kearsarge, 33-21.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at Stevens (7 p.m.)
The Cardinals may go through some growing pains during the first few weeks of the season. I-L/M, 22-12.
Dover at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
The Green Wave could be one of those teams still playing deep into November. Dover, 26-0.
Bishop Guertin at Bedford (7 p.m.)
This game won’t be lacking offense. Bedford, 35-20.
Nashua South at Goffstown (7 p.m.)
It should be a festive night in Goffstown, which is playing under the lights on campus for the first time. Those who attend will be treated to an entertaining Week 1 matchup as well. South, 14-12.
Concord at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
This looks like a good opening test for both teams. The Central looks like the toughest of the three Division I conferences. Londonderry, 28-13.
Hanover at Hollis-Brookline (7 p.m.)
Interested to see how the Bears will stack up against teams like Pelham and Souhegan this season. Hanover, 35-12.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
Tough opening test for the Redhawks. Souhegan, 42-12.
Pelham at West (7 p.m.)
The Pythons enter the season on a 30-game winning streak. Pelham, 42-14.
Monadnock at Fall Mountain (7 p.m.)
It would be a mistake to underestimate the Huskies. Monadnock, 28-14.
Trinity at Kingswood (7 p.m.)
There’s no reason the Pioneers shouldn’t be better this season than they were a year ago, when they were the runner-up in Division III. Trinity, 41-13.
SATURDAY
Milford at John Stark (noon)
For the first time in a long time, the Spartans won’t have an Urda behind center this season. Milford, 20-14.
Providence (R.I.) Central at Memorial (1 p.m.)
The Knights went 4-5 last season, but four of those five losses came against Rhode Island’s top teams: Bishop Hendricken (twice), La Salle Academy and North Kingstown. Central, 14-12.
Bow at Sanborn (1 p,m.)
The guess here is that Division II East will produce at least five of the eight playoff teams in that division. These could be two of them. Bow, 26-20.
Alvirne at Central (2 p.m.)
This will be the coaching debut for Alvirne’s Matt Lee, but the Little Green have the edge in both talent and experience. Central, 20-7.
Kennett at Gilford-Belmont (2 p.m.)
The Eagles kick off their season with a road victory. Kennett, 20-19.
Campbell at Epping/Newmarket (2 p.m.)
Epping/Newmarket better be able to defend the run. Campbell, 36-14.
Plymouth at Pembroke (2:30 p.m.)
The key to victory for the Bobcats? Good pass defense. Plymouth, 21-12.
2022 record: 217-44 (.831)