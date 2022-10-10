HULU CONTINUES its Halloween anticipation (or “Huluween”) by streaming the 2022 shocker “Grimcutty,” an original horror film linking teen violence and suicide to messages sent via social media.

The film opens with a young boy locked in his bedroom at night while his mother retreats to her computer to doom-scroll through reports on how the rise of social media has coincided with an increase of disturbed young people. The boy opens a window to see a dark, creepy figure advancing toward the house. Is this an actual threat, or some “Nightmare on Elm Street”-style shared nightmare? Mom catches her son clutching a kitchen knife and misreads the situation as a possible suicide before becoming the victim of a bloody attack.