HULU CONTINUES its Halloween anticipation (or “Huluween”) by streaming the 2022 shocker “Grimcutty,” an original horror film linking teen violence and suicide to messages sent via social media.
The film opens with a young boy locked in his bedroom at night while his mother retreats to her computer to doom-scroll through reports on how the rise of social media has coincided with an increase of disturbed young people. The boy opens a window to see a dark, creepy figure advancing toward the house. Is this an actual threat, or some “Nightmare on Elm Street”-style shared nightmare? Mom catches her son clutching a kitchen knife and misreads the situation as a possible suicide before becoming the victim of a bloody attack.
As openers go, that’s scary enough. The film is intentionally heavy-handed about social media and mass hysteria. Social media paranoia seems to be on everybody’s mind, including a suburban dad (Usman Ally) who insists that his family embark on phone-free outings, a controlling move that only adds to their obsessive device addiction.
Sporting an awkward title that only sounds like a bottom-shelf whiskey, “Grimcutty” offers an over-the-top teen horror take on real-life social panics documented in “Slender Man” and other films.
It’s also a great example of a long tradition of blaming the behavior of young people on some new pop phenomenon that parents only dimly understand. Long before social media and the internet, parents were blaming teen violence and suicides on heavy metal music. Decades before that, rock and roll culture was said to feed an epidemic of juvenile delinquency. Even before that, Congress held hearings on the corrupting influence of comic books — and there were the jazz babies of the 1920s who shocked their elders with hip flasks and the Charleston. ’Twas ever thus, it seems. Better to blame these emerging trends than admit, in Bob Dylan’s words, that “your sons and your daughters are beyond your command.”
• Only a week after the premiere of “The Real Love Boat,” the sci-fi comedy “Avenue 5” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns for its second eight-episode season. “Avenue 5” takes place some 40 years in the future, when space travel has become just another tourist opportunity, and therefore rife with incompetent employees, bickering passengers and cost-cutting corporations that turn leisure into a life-threatening ordeal.
With its high concept and impressive cast, including Hugh Laurie as an overmatched captain and Josh Gad as a delusional Elon Musk-type visionary, “Avenue 5” has nothing but potential. It’s also the brainchild of Armando Iannucci (“Veep,” “The Death of Stalin”). Unfortunately, the first season never really came together. While Iannucci’s dark take on human nature offered brilliant satires of life in the White House and the Kremlin, it seemed to evaporate into broad farce once beyond Earth’s gravitational pull. The second season was not made available for review.
• Acorn streams the third season of “My Life Is Murder,” a whimsical drama about a woman of a certain age (Lucy Lawless, “Xena: Warrior Princess”) who embarks on a life of crime-solving.
• A Louisiana prep school becomes a pipeline to the Ivy League before its founder comes under scrutiny in the “POV” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Accepted.”
• “Antiques Roadshow” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) returns to Palm Springs, California.
• Better to Gibbs than to receive on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A sailor’s body washes ashore on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Ben meets a bounty hunter in 1980s Los Angeles on “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Murphy and Park meet their new residents on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A guilt-ridden businessman (Cliff Robertson) falls for a woman (Genevieve Bujold), a dead ringer for his murdered wife in the 1976 psychological thriller “Obsession” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by Brian De Palma. Bernard Herrmann wrote the soundtrack while also working on the score for “Taxi Driver,” a film written by Paul Schrader, who also wrote “Obsession.”
Too close for comfort on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A birdwatcher must be rescued on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A Yuletide bash on the season 5 premiere of “All American” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Nursing a broken heart on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Thony shows a new side on “The Cleaning Lady” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A New Year’s Eve throw-down on the season 2 premiere of “All American: Homecoming” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Rachel Maddow, Noah Centineo, Fabien Frankel and Remi Wolf on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Geena Davis is scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
