IT’S WISE TO LISTEN to our elders. Even when they repeat themselves, they impart stories of a lifetime that preceded our own, tales we might share, or at least remember, long after they’re gone.
The “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presentation “Groucho & Cavett” is a story about a young man, now grown old, who befriended a show business giant as he entered his twilight years. Dick Cavett, now 86, first met Groucho Marx as a writer in his 20s, when Marx had just turned 70. They would remain close, and Cavett would host him on his several talk shows for the next 17 years.
This story of their mutual admiration is touching and funny on many levels. Cavett often plays the star-struck fan, and Marx the affectionate if wisecracking grandfather figure. This is also a friendship between a performer and his writer. Cavett got his start writing for “Tonight Show” host Jack Paar and others. Marx caught the show the few times Cavett came out on stage to help Paar with a routine. The elder comedian noticed that Cavett emphasized his Nebraska roots, playing up a hayseed demeanor polished by Yale. Cavett’s habit of name-dropping his alma mater became a recurring, predictable bit. Marx saw the cultural contradictions as comedy gold, and Cavett obviously listened.
The talk show host had the good sense — or perhaps the complete lack of control — to allow Marx to ramble on at random, frequently interrupting other guests with vaguely obscene innuendos and quips. Marx would reach back to his vaudeville days to break into songs, from Irving Berlin to Gilbert and Sullivan, and sing them in their entirety. We also catch a clip of Yip Harburg telling Cavett how he composed “Lydia (The Tattooed Lady)” just for Groucho.
This remarkable friendship coincided with an interesting inflection point in popular culture. As the period of Hollywood’s Hays Code receded and viewers flocked to more adventurous and sexually explicit films, students and young audiences rediscovered the pre-code comedies of Mae West, W.C. Fields and the Marx Brothers, among others. They embraced these ancient flickering figures as kindred spirits.
Cavett was also following the tradition of French director Francois Truffaut and American upstart Peter Bogdanovich, whose path to making movies was writing about their heroes (Orson Welles and Alfred Hitchcock) as critics and acolytes.
The end of “Groucho & Cavett” gets a little sad, as Marx’s talk show performances become a bit more scattered and confused. We hear of a much younger love interest whose reckless disregard for Marx’s health and stamina may have contributed to his demise.
In an interview with Cavett conducted shortly after Marx’s death in 1977, Woody Allen recalls being awed by his encounters with his hero but also struck by the fact that he resembled a wisecracking Jewish uncle, somebody common to many families, who might misbehave at a wedding or bar mitzvah. Even legendary figures have their very human side.
Other highlights
• A possible bias attack on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope” (8 p.m., CW) documents a crisis beneath the waves.
• An undercover operation gets messy on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Young talent hopes to modernize an old-school San Francisco dining institution on “Chef Dynasty: House of Fang” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G).
• An oligarch vanishes on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
After discovering a trick to win the state lottery, a retired couple (Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening) use their windfall to revitalize their Michigan town in the 2022 true-life account “Jerry & Marge Go Large” (7:20 p.m., Showcase).
Series notes
“The Wheel” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Resident” (Fox, r, TV-14), documentary now (8 p.m.); a very slow pulse (9 p.m.) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC, r, TV-PG): a reconciliation (9 p.m.); still arguing (9:30 p.m.) ... On two episodes of “The Rookie: Feds” (ABC, r, TV-14): an engineer’s murder (9 p.m.); a moving target (10 p.m.) ... “The Wall” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
John Krasinski and Sarah Polley are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Michelle Obama and Marc Maron appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Lea Michele and Janelle James are scheduled to visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
