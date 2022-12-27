IT’S WISE TO LISTEN to our elders. Even when they repeat themselves, they impart stories of a lifetime that preceded our own, tales we might share, or at least remember, long after they’re gone.

The “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presentation “Groucho & Cavett” is a story about a young man, now grown old, who befriended a show business giant as he entered his twilight years. Dick Cavett, now 86, first met Groucho Marx as a writer in his 20s, when Marx had just turned 70. They would remain close, and Cavett would host him on his several talk shows for the next 17 years.