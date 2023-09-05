Junior quarterback Max Brosmer of the University of New Hampshire on Tuesday was named the FCS national player of the week by College Football Performance Awards.
Brosmer, of Roswell, Georgia, completed 19 of 25 passes for 284 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead UNH to a 51-17 victory at Stonehill College in Saturday’s season opener. Those stats computed to a 237.4 QB efficiency rating. To put that in perspective, his highest single-game QB rating last season, when Brosmer ranked No. 9 in the nation in both passing yards and passing TDs, was 194.1 and his season rating was 143.2.
He compiled those stats in three quarters against Stonehill as the Wildcats led 51-10 through 45 minutes of play.
His five TD passes were to five different receivers. Overall, Brosmer completed a pass to 11 different Wildcats with no player targeted more than four times.
In the Stonehill game, Brosmer climbed to No. 7 on UNH’s career leaderboard for passing yards with 5,536. He surpassed both Jim Stayer (5,349 yards; 1992-94) and Matt Griffin (5,425; 1987-91).
UNH, ranked No. 11 in the latest FCS poll, returns to action this coming Saturday at FBS school Central Michigan University.
