Brosmer

UNH’s Max Brosmer delivers a pass during last Saturday’s win at Stonehill College.

 UNH ATHLETICS

Junior quarterback Max Brosmer of the University of New Hampshire on Tuesday was named the FCS national player of the week by College Football Performance Awards.

Brosmer, of Roswell, Georgia, completed 19 of 25 passes for 284 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead UNH to a 51-17 victory at Stonehill College in Saturday’s season opener. Those stats computed to a 237.4 QB efficiency rating. To put that in perspective, his highest single-game QB rating last season, when Brosmer ranked No. 9 in the nation in both passing yards and passing TDs, was 194.1 and his season rating was 143.2.