PRODUCER, director, host and comedian W. Kamau Bell presents “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-G). Bell brings his usual blend of humor and informed insight to a deeply personal subject. As the father of three mixed-raced daughters being raised in the Bay Area of Northern California, he has seen how they have been frequently asked to establish or question their racial identity, often before they have even left childhood.

In a society and media environment where young people are often asked to “choose sides,” Bell embarks on conversations with a group of kids from grade school to high school and from a variety of ethnic and racial backgrounds.