REALITY TELEVISION promises to document various subcultures and invite us into worlds we might have never imagined. So why do so many of these shows look alike?

I have zero familiarity with the world of Black gospel music or the families and dynasties that have contributed to that enduring musical genre. So I was intrigued by “Grown & Gospel” (9 p.m., WE, TV-14), a series that follows the children of gospel legends and examines how they define themselves in the shadows of their famous parents.