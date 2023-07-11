The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes a moments during the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday night. Guerrero, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cat, won the competition with a total of 72 homers.
SEATTLE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. eliminated record-setting hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez in the semifinals and then made history of his own Monday night.
The Toronto Blue Jays slugger, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cat, beat Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the finals to win the 2023 Home Run Derby, completing the first father-son duo to claim Derby titles. Vladimir Sr. won the Derby in 2007 as a member of the Angels.
“I feel very happy,” Guerrero Jr. said via an interpreter on the field after Arozarena fell two homers short of matching him. “I’m just happy to be in this moment right now.”
Guerrero Jr. nearly accomplished the feat in his first appearance in 2019, losing to Pete Alonso in the finals. Four years later, he proved he had learned from that experience, using his timeouts wisely en route to winning all three of his matchups.
After cruising past the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts in the first round and hitting a walk-off homer in bonus time against Rodriguez, Guerrero had to sweat out the final seconds in the finals. The 24-year-old went first as the No. 6 seed and set the mark for Arozarena to beat with 25 home runs.
Arozarena smashed 20 in two minutes and earned 30 seconds of bonus time. However, the 28-year-old was clearly fatigued and with 15 seconds to go it became clear Arozarena would run out of time.
Trying to become only the fourth player to win the Derby in his own ballpark, Rodriguez put on a show before running out of gas for the second consecutive year. After clubbing a single-round record 41 homers in the first round, the seventh seed managed only 20 in the semifinals — the third-fewest hit in any round of the night.
Guerrero Jr. matched that total during regulation, then walked off the win with his 21st homer with 43 seconds remaining in his bonus time.
“It feels like your mind is there, but your body is not. That’s the best way to explain it,” Rodriguez said of being tired in the second round.
Meanwhile, saving time proved beneficial for Guerrero, who faced a quick turnaround to the finals.
After opening the event with 24 homers, good for only fourth most in the first round, Arozarena put on a display by smashing 35 in the semifinals. He easily dispatched top-seeded Luis Robert Jr., with the Chicago White Sox star fading after a decent start to finish with 22 long balls.
Arozarena kicked off the event by eliminating fourth seed Adolis Garcia of Texas, but the competition picked up in earnest when Adley Rutschman stepped to the plate. Baltimore’s second-year star catcher smashed 21 home runs from the left side in regulation. The only non-right-handed hitter in the contest, Rutschman brought cheers from the crowd when he switched to the right side for his 60 seconds of bonus time. The former Oregon State star then clubbed six more for a total of 27.
“It was kind of on the fly. We were debating about whether to do it,” the eighth seed said.
However, the mark didn’t last long, with Robert equaling it during regulation and walking off after hitting his 28th homer during his bonus time.
Next up, Guerrero Jr. easily eliminated the third-seeded Betts, with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ star managing only 11 homers to the Toronto slugger’s 26.
The momentary lull from Betts’ session was quickly followed by fireworks.
Rodriguez blasted 32 home runs in regulation — four more than anyone else in the first round managed including bonus time. Needing eight in 60 seconds to set the single-round Derby record, Rodriguez smashed nine more for a total of 41, bringing a roar from the sellout crowd of 46,952.
That performance didn’t guarantee a spot in the next round with two-time Derby champion Alonso the final batter of the first round. Attempting to join Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions, Alonso started strong before fading and finishing with 21 homers — falling to Rodriguez for the second consecutive year.
Guerrero Jr., who does not have a single home run in 10 career games at T-Mobile Park, hit a combined 72 Monday night to up his career total to 163.
VILNIUS -- NATO members remained divided on Monday over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership on the eve of a summit in Lithuania, but appeared to remove one key hurdle to Kyiv joining the alliance.
Former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta have asked a federal court in Florida to postpone their criminal trial in a classified documents case, saying Trump’s busy presidential campaign schedule ahead of the 2024 election will make the current trial schedule “untenable.”
Former president Donald Trump's lawyers invoked the 2024 presidential campaign in court papers late Monday, arguing that for a host of legal and political reasons, Trump's classified-documents trial should be pushed far past the December time frame proposed by the Justice Department.
HAVANA -- Cuban authorities on Tuesday said the U.S. recently had a nuclear-powered submarine at its military base at Guantanamo Bay and called the action a "provocative escalation" of tensions weeks after Washington alleged that there was a Chinese spy base on the island.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced new steps to lower the cost of childcare for American families with a proposal that would cap copayments under a block grant program that serves 1.5 million children and their families each month.
President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the top U.S. general warned on Tuesday that a Republican senator’s blockade of military promotions could have a far-reaching impact across the U.S. armed forces, affecting troops and their families.