MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby

The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes a moments during the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday night. Guerrero, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cat, won the competition with a total of 72 homers.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

SEATTLE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. eliminated record-setting hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez in the semifinals and then made history of his own Monday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cat, beat Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the finals to win the 2023 Home Run Derby, completing the first father-son duo to claim Derby titles. Vladimir Sr. won the Derby in 2007 as a member of the Angels.