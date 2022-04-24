We live in complicated times. As we navigate the remainder of this decade and the unique set of challenges and opportunities before us, we are being called upon to answer big questions and to make critical choices that will impact generations to come. This is what sustainability is all about. It is a positive and hopeful view of the immediate and long-term future rooted in an eyes wide open acknowledgement of what is at stake for all of us and the larger community of life on Earth. The April 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report concluded that, “Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”
The stakes don’t get any higher than that; and as we pull on the thread of the climate crisis, we see how it’s connected to a complex fabric of problems and opportunities. For example, the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID pandemic and our response to it imposed unimaginable levels of suffering, loss and disruption that surfaced the deep inequities in income and wealth and civil and political rights both here and around the world; and this in turn demonstrated how those inequalities weaken our ability to respond to any crisis in a way that is truly sustainable. And the national and global reckoning with racial injustice and the foundational importance of human rights has again come into sharp focus with the Russian invasion of Ukraine where energy and foreign policy choices made over the last two decades at the expense of human rights, democracy, and clean energy have enabled another horrific and unjust war with its cascading impacts on energy, food, and many other aspects of lives around the globe.
But we can choose to do things differently and that is why sustainability is hopeful: it’s up to us, we have a choice. Our optimism is driven in part by the unique vantage point we have at the University of New Hampshire where decades of collaboration has made UNH a national leader in sustainability with a STARS Platinum rating by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. Every day, we have the privilege to be surrounded by and work alongside colleagues and community partners who are engaged in critically important work related to building a more sustainable future while fostering a shared culture of sustainability. And we get to collaborate with students who not only are deeply aware of the challenges but are passionate about being part of the solutions. We embrace the notion of a “sustainable learning community” — a community in which everyone learns, and everyone and everything that we do teaches. Our longtime commitment drives us today to bring diverse people and ideas together — reaching across and beyond campus to engage state, regional, national, and international partners to advance sustainable solutions together.
The threads of a sustainable future are all around us: from the ancient wisdom of diverse civilizations to student activism urgently demanding action, rapidly declining renewable energy costs, creative and responsive research, teaching, and engagement, local and regional food systems, public policies, ethical entrepreneurship, and cooperative enterprises. Our shared work is to weave these threads together, to create a tapestry of just and inclusive prosperity, which enables the diverse human potential to flourish and honors and preserves the miraculous Earth that we are all part of and upon which we all depend. By doing so, we’ll make good on our collective commitment to human dignity for all people and ecological integrity in all places.
Tom Kelly is the Chief Sustainability Officer, University of New Hampshire and Founding Executive Director, UNH Sustainability Institute.
Fiona Wilson is the Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer, University of New Hampshire and Director, UNH Sustainability Institute.