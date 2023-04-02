ENTER-PALTROW-LAWSUIT-GET

Terry Sanderson, center, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, appears in court during her testimony on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

 Rick Bowmer/Pool

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial was watched by nearly 30 million people across YouTube and social media platforms, Variety can report.

The eight-day saga was covered exhaustively by major media outlets and disseminated in viral clips and memes all over the internet. It was also a significant boon for the Law and Crime Network, which streamed the trial live on its YouTube page (the channel also has carriage deals with the likes of Roku, Samsung TV and Sling TV, though those numbers only report quarterly).