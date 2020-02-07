More than two years after their wells dried up, local residents on Friday won a partial, temporary victory against a company they say ruined their private wells by pumping out excessive amounts of groundwater.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire issued a temporary order requiring that Hampstead Area Water Company pump no more than 35 gallons a minute from one of its wells in Hampstead, which is at the center of a lawsuit.
St. Hilaire ruled after listening to testimony from an expert and three Hampstead residents who related the struggles they have faced since their wells went dry and they had to drill new ones.
“We just want to be able to use our home like anyone else can,” said Deanna Anthony, who spearheaded the legal battle after the well at her home at 414 Main St. was the most severely affected.
Witnesses for the locally owned water utility, which serves customers in the region, are expected to testify when the hearing resumes Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
The Anthonys and others who sued said they want Hampstead Area Water Company held responsible for the water problems and required to provide a permanent solution. The lawsuit suggested the possibility of constructing a water line to connect the residents’ homes to HAWC’s service and support their current and future water needs.
In addition to HAWC, Lewis Builders Development Inc. and Hampstead Area Water Services Company were named as defendants.
Among other things, residents claim that HAWC failed to conduct proper tests to see how other area wells would be affected before it used its large groundwater production well.
“There needs to be a remedy because this company has pumped them dry,” Mark Rouvalis, the attorney representing the residents, told the judge.
Elizabeth Hurley, a lawyer for HAWC, insisted that the company isn’t responsible, that the well was permitted by the state Department of Environmental Services and that the company followed regulations.
In its formal response to the suit, the company maintained that the groundwater use was reasonable, that it hasn’t interfered with the residents’ use of their property and that “any interference was not substantial and therefore does not rise to an intentional property claim.”
The nearby homeowners disagreed.
They testified that after the Department of Enviornmental Services asked the company to reduce its production to 35 gallons a minute, their wells began to recover. However, they said the water quality is poor and the water pressure and volume aren’t as high as they should be.
“Every day, if the water turns on, I’m so grateful,” said resident Exacusti Skafas, who testified how her well dried up in 2017.
Manu Sharma, an environmental engineer and president of Gradient, an environmental consulting firm, testified for the residents.
He said he believes HAWC’s pumping depleted the aquifer, resulting in geochemical changes that caused the water problems.
While the company performed a pump test, Sharma said it wasn’t adequate.
Before moving into their home in May 2018, Anthony said the water from the well, which was installed six months earlier, was tested and everything seemed fine.
“Everything in the house was in beautiful condition,” she said.
After a few weeks, they began to notice a change in their water quality. Anthony said the water had turned orange and smelled. The water stopped running two weeks later.
“No sputtering. No nothing. It just shut off,” she said.
The well went dry for about six months. Even when the well began to recover by late 2018, the water quality was poor. It has shown little improvement since.
Anthony said the water still smells, is discolored, stains and isn’t drinkable. The water also turns orange and black when mixed with laundry detergent, bleach and other liquids.
She testified about rashes and itchiness her family has experienced when using the water.
“Your hair feels dingy. Everything feels gross on your body,” she said.