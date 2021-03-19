HAMPTON — Joe Karpiak is learning a new way to live after being paralyzed in an accidental fall last October, but he’ll have an easier time getting around thanks to Hampton and Seabrook firefighters who heard he needed help and answered the call.
The Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Organization presented the 66-year-old Karpiak with a check for $7,350 on Friday to purchase a motorized attachment for his manual wheelchair.
“It’s just one more step that makes my life easier and my mobility easier,” Karpiak said.
Karpiak is a Seabrook resident and has been connected to the fire community through his son-in-law, Matt Clement, who retired from the Hampton Fire Department about five years ago.
He’s seen an outpouring of support from family, friends, and the community since Oct. 31 when he was working on renovations at his son’s house in Laconia and fell from a loft area. Karpiak landed on his back and is now partially paralyzed.
While he can still move his arms, he is unable to walk.
The accident was life changing, but Karpiak has been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many, including the firefighters who didn’t hesitate to lend a hand.
“They’ve always been supportive of everything. It’s a brotherhood,” Karpiak said.
The charitable organization, which recently helped collect donations for a local fire victim, was formed in 2016 to help the family of Hampton firefighter Kyle Jameson.
The 33-year-old Jameson died in 2016 after battling cancer and sharing his story in a film created by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to raise awareness of the high rate of cancer deaths among firefighters.
Since his death, the organization has been dedicated to helping others in the local community as well.
“We’re constantly trying to find any way that we can help,” said Hampton firefighter/paramedic Craig Jordan, the organization’s president.
Jordan said Seabrook firefighters provided a substantial donation to Hampton’s effort to help with the purchase.
Karpiak didn’t want a fully motorized chair because he can still use his arms and wants to maintain his upper body strength. The attachment will allow him to power his chair when he doesn’t want to do it manually.
“I want to stay as strong as I can,” he said.
Despite his injury, Karpiak continues to work as a facilities manager and makes numerous site visits.
“You just can’t wheel around manually a lot,” he said.
Karpiak’s daughter, Kate Clement, said she’s been amazed by the support for her father since his accident.
“It takes so much to get houses ready and stairs accessible for him and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community, especially the fire department. It’s heartwarming for sure,” she said.
Matt Clement said he was “blown away” by the firefighters’ donation.
“I’m a retired member and you kind of fall out of the loop, but these guys are still my family. It’s extremely humbling,” he said.