MANCHESTER — The National Guard last week delivered much-needed personal protective gear to Hanover Hill Health Care Center, which is dealing with an undisclosed number of COVID-19 cases.
“We are so thankful, but we need more,” the center posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. The supplies came from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Services Unit.
Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association trade group, spoke Monday on behalf of the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center on Hanover Street. He said he doesn’t know how many people have tested positive there.
“The facility is working the best it can with infection control protocols to control what’s going on there,” he said. “It is not unusual for a nursing home, for example, to have a case of the flu and work to isolate the flu within the facility. Obviously, this is something very different and much more lethal to the elderly population.”
Lori McIntire, who has served as administrator of the family-owned nursing home since 1998, said in a news release the center has been in touch with the families of its residents. Hanover Hill has been following the state and federal orders restricting nursing home visitors to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The number of people infected with COVID-19 but who have no symptoms has made the new coronavirus harder to control than the flu, Williams said.
“We’re on the cusp of potential disaster here,” he said.
Many centers across the state are sharing what supplies they do have. On Monday, Williams dropped off a box of N95 respirators donated by Pleasant View Center in Concord.
Large donations of masks and face shields seem to be going to hospitals, not nursing homes.
“People, when they think of personal protective equipment, they think of hospitals,” Williams said.
The facilities are encouraging anyone with supplies to drop them off. Grafton and Rockingham County nursing homes have contributed. Williams has been ordering supplies from New Hampshire companies that altered their manufacturing processes to make products like hand sanitizer through Evolve Salon Systems.
Some of the precautions being taken include all employees wearing masks and receiving temperature checks, isolating residents with COVID-19, and restricting the movement of staff members in certain areas of the building.
“But if you’re asymptomatic the temporal thermometer is not going to pick up any problems with you,” Williams said.
A resident at The Huntington retirement community in Nashua tested positive for the virus after going to a Nashua hospital for heart problems, according to the New Hampshire Health Care Association. Officials at Crotched Mountain Foundation School in Greenfield confirmed last Thursday that a 46-year-old man had died, and multiple staff and other residents tested positive for the virus.
‘Seder to-go’ kits
A rabbi in Durham has partnered with a group of volunteers to distribute to-go kits for people who will be celebrating the beginning of the Jewish holiday Passover at home this year.
Passover begins after sundown on Wednesday and ends on April 16. The Seder is a ritual feast that marks the beginning of Passover.
“This year, unfortunately, we are not able to get together. So we decided we want to supply the community with Seder to go kits for every person,” Rabbi Berel Slavaticki of the UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center said in a statement on Monday.
Slavaticki and his volunteers have put together more than 100 kits, which were being distributed Monday. According to a press release, each includes a Haggadah, the text that depicts Jewish people’s liberation from slavery in Egypt; instructions for the dinner; a bottle of kosher wine; handmade matzah; and key components of the Seder plate.
The food has been packaged in sealed containers and handled according to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We might not be with our friends or family, but I believe we can be there in spirit,” Slavaticki said. “When we are all eating the same matzah at the same time, that’s reunity, that’s beautiful.”
Free counseling available
Free telephone counseling is available for families encountering stress because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Family Support Warm Line, which can be reached at (800) 640-6486, provides a family support professional to discuss coping strategies, child behaviors, family dynamics, household management and emotional distress, said Waypoint, which provides the service.
Support is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and each session can last up to an hour.
Peterborough Town Meeting postponed
The annual May Town Meeting in Peterborough is being pushed back to the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peterborough already has its town meeting later than most New Hampshire towns. Most town meetings usually occur in March, and most were held ahead of Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 13 emergency declaration limiting public gatherings.
Peterborough’s deliberative session, originally set for April 7, will tentatively take place on June 16 at 7 p.m. in the Peterborough Town House. The ballot voting is being moved from May 12 to July 14.
Voting takes place at the Peterborough Community Center on Elm Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Town Meeting Open Session is being moved from May 13 to July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Town House.