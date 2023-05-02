NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

76ers guard James Harden reacts after a basket in the second half during Monday night’s Game 1 of the NBA playoff series against the Celtics. Harden finished with a game-high 45 points.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — The stage was seemingly set for the Boston Celtics when Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was ruled out before Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series. The 76ers relied heavily all season on their MVP candidate and many wrote them off after Embiid was scratched because of the knee injury.

But James Harden and the rest of the Sixers had other plans. Harden had one of his best playoff performances ever, pouring in 45 points and six assists as his shot-making was reminiscent of his Houston days. The former MVP also sunk the game-winning 3-pointer as he boosted the Sixers to the 119-115 win over the Celtics on Monday at TD Garden for a 1-0 series lead.