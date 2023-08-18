PRIME VIDEO introduces the limited series “Shelter.” Based on the book by best-selling novelist Harlan Coben, it stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, a smart, athletic high school student who survives a deadly car crash that killed his father and sent his mother into a long convalescence.

As a minor, he’s forced to live with his meddlesome aunt, Shira (Constance Zimmer), back in the New Jersey town where his father and uncle were high school legends. The school is also the setting of a mystery from the late 1990s that casts a shadow a quarter-century later.