PRIME VIDEO introduces the limited series “Shelter.” Based on the book by best-selling novelist Harlan Coben, it stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, a smart, athletic high school student who survives a deadly car crash that killed his father and sent his mother into a long convalescence.
As a minor, he’s forced to live with his meddlesome aunt, Shira (Constance Zimmer), back in the New Jersey town where his father and uncle were high school legends. The school is also the setting of a mystery from the late 1990s that casts a shadow a quarter-century later.
Coben’s many books work as page-turning thrillers because he usually substitutes action for substantial character development. As a novelist, he does have a strong sense of place. His books are set in a woodsy corner of the Ramapo Mountains that straddle northern New Jersey and southeastern New York. Despite its proximity to New York City, its hills have known legendary mountain people who may or may not be part of a lost Indian tribe. Mysteries abound.
Unfortunately, much of “Shelter” takes place in the land of high school, with its familiar cliques, cruelty and awkward newcomers. As a place, its corridors are both universal and near-generic.
• Speaking of turning a generic setting into a place of terror, the 2023 shocker “Bad Things” debuts on Shudder. A group of women takes a weekend break together and checks in to a mid-budget chain hotel with a gruesome history.
It’s always great to see gothic horror unfold in the most banal places. Ghostly girls haunt the free breakfast buffet! The cast includes Gayle Rankin (“GLOW”), Hari Nef (“Barbie”), Rad Pereira (“Betty”) and Molly Ringwald, too!
• Terror in a modern setting is also the theme of the Korean horror series “Mask Girl,” streaming on Netflix. A bored office worker becomes an internet sensation as a sexy masked dancer. Then the slashing begins.
• Apple TV+ streams “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” celebrating the low-key bespectacled introvert who organizes things behind the scenes while shunning attention and the applause she deserves.
• Rom-coms don’t come more formulaic than the 2023 bauble “Puppy Love,” streaming on FreeVee. Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) stars as a woman let down by dating app culture who meets and mingles with Mr. Right (Grant Gustin) when their dogs interact in a way that results in a litter of shared responsibilities.
• “Time of Essence” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14) commemorates the Black fashion magazine’s 50 years with a decade-by-decade look at how the publication reflected changes in culture and society. Interviews include Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Beverly Johnson.
• Using songs by Italian tenors and Italian-American crooners, ’50s doo-wop groups and classic rock hits, director Martin Scorsese used the score to “Goodfellas” (7 p.m., Paramount) to near operatic effect as he captured a secret society as it changed from the mid-1950s to the early 1980s. It just might be the greatest jukebox movie of all time.
I once interviewed the late Tony Bennett, who expressed deep chagrin that his 1953 hit “Rags to Riches” had come to be associated with the film’s remarkable opening scene, and by extension, the thuggish culture of organized crime. He was a pacifist who hated violence, having seen too much of it during World War II.
Other highlights
• Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”) helps out an old classmate on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• The fire department investigates an arson attack on the NYPD on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Outcasts (Winona Ryder and Christian Slater) challenge the social hierarchy of Westerburg High in the 1987 satire “Heathers” (9 p.m., Starz Encore).
Series notes
“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A boy is left orphaned by a trailer park massacre on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
A fire fatality sparks an investigation on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
Steven Spielberg and John Williams appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kieran Culkin, Method Man and Jimin on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Owen Wilson, Guillermo del Toro and Ke Huy Quan visit “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Kamala Harris, Geena Davis and Elena Bonomo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
