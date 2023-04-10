While preparing for the 1983 wartime spoof “To Be or Not To Be,” Mel Brooks and his wife, Anne Bancroft, had to memorize the lyrics to “Sweet Georgia Brown” in Polish for one of the film’s opening scenes. After the shooting was wrapped up, Bancroft sent a thank-you note to the coach who helped them lock down a language neither of them knew.
Harry Lorayne said he had no doubts that Brooks and Bancroft could pull it off with his assistance. It’s what Mr. Lorayne did: marveling audiences and talk-show hosts with his prodigious ability at recall and tirelessly marketing the idea that anyone could build a steel-trap memory if they followed his system.
“Nobody thinks twice about going to the doctor to help them see better, or help them hear better,” said Mr. Lorayne, who died April 7 at a hospital in Newburyport, Mass., at 96.
There were times Mr. Lorayne worked behind the scenes to help actors, politicians and business executives with memory-aiding techniques. But the spotlight was his natural habitat. He was a showman, salesman, author, name dropper and weaver of stories that went back to how he mastered sleight-of-hand card tricks as a boy on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
“It took me out of that cage of shyness,” he said. “I had to say those three words: pick a card.”
By the 1960s, magic was mostly put aside and he was fully vested in his memory act, first honed on stages in the Catskills. Mr. Lorayne would hear the names of hundreds of audience members and then rattle them off — “Mr. Stinson, Miss Graf, Mrs. Graf, Miss Finkelstein” — in his rapid-fire New Yorkese. He could recite every page from a small-town phone book or the exact order of a shuffled 52-card deck after hearing it just once.
He would challenge the audience to stump him with questions on obscure Oscar winners or populations of a far-flung country. If some wag yelled out “What’s your name?” or another no-brainer, Mr. Lorayne would always get a laugh by pretending he couldn’t remember.
The talk shows loved him. He was a regular on “The Tonight Show” and struck up a friendship with Johnny Carson. In 1985 on “The Merv Griffin Show,” Mr. Lorayne nailed the names of 150 audience members after being told them one time. Griffin playfully chided Mr. Lorayne for not going for 300.
Mr. Lorayne, always the self-promoter, replied that he once memorized the names of 1,000 strangers. “I could remember 10,000 if I had the time,” he said. “It would take a couple of days.”
His memory skills were borne out of necessity as a boy. His father, he recounted, would beat him for his poor grades. Mr. Lorayne was struggling was dyslexia, which wasn’t diagnosed until he was much older. “I’m not sure the teacher ever heard of that word in those days,” he said.
