While preparing for the 1983 wartime spoof “To Be or Not To Be,” Mel Brooks and his wife, Anne Bancroft, had to memorize the lyrics to “Sweet Georgia Brown” in Polish for one of the film’s opening scenes. After the shooting was wrapped up, Bancroft sent a thank-you note to the coach who helped them lock down a language neither of them knew.

Harry Lorayne said he had no doubts that Brooks and Bancroft could pull it off with his assistance. It’s what Mr. Lorayne did: marveling audiences and talk-show hosts with his prodigious ability at recall and tirelessly marketing the idea that anyone could build a steel-trap memory if they followed his system.