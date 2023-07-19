Harvard University basketball transfer Chris Ledlum committed to St. John’s on Wednesday, 2 1/2 months after first committing to Tennessee for the 2023-24 season.
Ledlum, a 6-foot-6 wing, had been in Knoxville, Tennessee, the past six weeks rehabbing from offseason knee surgery before entering the transfer portal for the second time since March.
It took six days to end up committing to Rick Pitino’s inaugural campaign at St. John’s. Ledlum is a native of nearby Brooklyn.
“It was surprising,” Volunteers associate head coach Justin Gainey told reporters Wednesday. “It caught us all off guard. Something that we weren’t expecting, obviously, coming off of the knee surgery that he was going through so it kind of caught us off-guard a little bit.”
Ledlum was Harvard’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, averaging 18.8 points and 8.4 rebounds to go with 1.8 steals in 28 games (27 starts). He was the second-leading scorer in the Ivy League.
Ledlum had 11 games with 20 or more points in 2022-23.
including a 35-point, 13-rebound effort in a 73-56 win over Cornell on Feb. 18.
He averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 70 career games (41 starts) for the Crimson.
