NOW HERE’S something new and dreadful. Actually, it’s not even new. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) assembles a gaggle of 16 famous-ish personalities to undergo rigorous training exercises designed for elite military commandos.

The group includes social influencers, former reality stars and athletes. Look for former Mets catcher and MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, odious reality star Kate Gosselin and Anthony Scaramucci, a former Wall Street executive who served for 10 tumultuously chaotic days in the Trump administration. Here he receives the kind of reputation laundering long associated with “Dancing With the Stars.”