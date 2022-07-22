The new law limiting surprise medical bills doesn't apply to all kinds of health care providers, but one of New Hampshire's senators is pushing the Biden administration to apply the law
Sen. Maggie Hassan is pushing the Biden administration to apply the new law against surprise medical bills to more kinds of health care providers.
"Patients shouldn’t need to question every doctor and nurse who treats them, nor should they have to parse through regulatory language to determine if a specific facility is covered by this law," Hassan wrote in a letter Friday.
The law, known as the No Surprises Act, was sponsored by Hassan with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), was signed into law by former President Donald Trump and took effect in January 2022.
Under the new law, patients are not supposed to be charged more when a doctor or other health care provider is out-of-network if they are at an in-network facility.
But in a letter to the Secretaries of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Labor, Hassan said temporary rules that spell out how the No Surprises Act are enforced are too narrow.
Hassan urged the Biden Administration to apply the law to more kinds of facilities -- not just hospitals and hospital-owned outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, but urgent care centers, addiction treatment facilities, nursing homes and hospices.
In the letter, Hassan said she wanted to see the law apply to any kind of health care facility where an insurance-covered patient might be treated by an out-of-network provider.
"Taking this approach will ensure that the coverage intended by the No Surprises Act is provided," Hassan wrote.
