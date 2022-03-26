AS SOMEBODY WHO writes six columns a week, every week, I try to avoid repeating myself. I don’t always succeed, but there’s something about self-plagiarism that sounds slightly dirty and unhealthy.
But I fully admit to writing the same Oscars (8 p.m., Sunday, ABC) column every year for the past several decades. Around the time “The Sopranos” aired on HBO, it seemed absurd to me that so many were clamoring to watch an awards show honoring films they had not seen, instead of spending Sunday nights watching “The Sopranos,” which was simply better than any of the nominated films.
It’s only gotten more so as the years have ticked by.
As I mentioned in an earlier column, this marks the first year that most of the films nominated for Best Picture have already been available for streaming. So, instead of television honoring its sister artform — motion pictures — one night a year, we have television honoring television, something we used to call “The Emmys.”
And we all know nobody cares about the Emmys. In fact, there was an episode of “The Sopranos” about a desperate screenwriter character (Tim Daly) who tries to raise money by hocking his Emmy Award statuette, something even the pawnbroker reminds him is worthless.
It would be easy to blame disinterest in the Oscars on the Academy or on its longtime broadcasting partner, ABC. The Academy’s decision to relegate major award categories such as Best Film Editing to a pre-ceremony “technical” status is a slap in the face to the artform and its talented practitioners. But it’s hardly the reason viewers are tuning out.
Tonight’s three hosts will have their every joke and gesture dissected in post-ceremony post-mortems, but the decision to anoint Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer offers an interesting experiment. Each comes from different niches of the comedy universe. Their collaboration and chemistry remain to be seen. For a couple of years, the tag team of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey helped distract audiences from the weird irrelevance of the Golden Globes. It will be interesting to see if this trio of funny women can do the same for the Oscars.
But the shadow of irrelevance lingers. I will go out on a limb here and predict that the ratings for Sunday’s festivities will be terrible — lower than last year, which were the lowest of all time. I’m not trying to be negative, but the notion of spending three hours honoring a Netflix movie, and not even the best Netflix movie, just isn’t that exciting.
NBC stopped broadcasting the Golden Globes this year, and maybe ABC should do the same with the Oscars, before nobody even notices they’re no longer on the schedule.
This wouldn’t be the first time that a major television event simply withered away, a victim of changing tastes, traditions and viewing options. Not that long ago, about a generation to be exact, the Miss America pageant was still a very big deal.
Don’t take my word for it. Through the miracle of the internet, you can find a story from Sept. 14, 1988, stating “The Miss America Pageant drew 50 million to 55 million viewers for NBC on Saturday night ...”
Remember when shows not named the Super Bowl attracted audiences of that size? Remember when broadcasters cared about Saturday nights? In the not-too-distant future, people will be asking, “Remember when people used to watch the Academy Awards?”
Saturday highlights
• Figure skating (8 p.m., NBC).
• Dancing siblings lead a choreographed salute to Tinsel Town on “Step Into ... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” (8 p.m., ABC, r).
• Horrified parents try to rescue their daughters from a creepy pimp in the 2022 shocker “The Lost Girls” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A woman helps her divorced parents set up their dating apps in the 2022 romance “A Second Chance at Love” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• The 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s space epic “Dune” (8 p.m., HBO) has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): Using artificial intelligence to preserve stories from history; One Small Step: An oral history project designed to unite Americans from diverse backgrounds.
• Villanelle adjusts her philosophy on “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-MA).
• Questions about Jack McKinney on “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Wendy tries to understand Prince’s motivations on “Billions” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Painful memories on “Outlander” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• Statistics to die for on “Transplant” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Issy’s identity emerges on “Before We Die” (10 p.m., PBS).
• Pat tries to exorcize Rosemary on “Shining Vale” (10:20 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• Apple polishing on “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Fans might compare and contrast the recently completed “The Gilded Age” with director Martin Scorsese’s 1993 adaptation of Edith Wharton’s “The Age of Innocence” (10 p.m., Sunday, TCM).
Saturday series
Kidnapped doctors on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A sinkhole threatens Los Angeles on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
“48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS) ... Thony offers the unvarnished truth on “The Cleaning Lady” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “American Idol” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, TV-14): an agent down (8 p.m.); stolen goods (9 p.m.) ... “American Song Contest” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Cletus discovers Brandine’s secret on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Archie crawls from the wreckage on “Riverdale” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
“The Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A visit from Grandpa on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Graduation day on the season finale of “March” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14)
Lois is numb to her painkiller addiction on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gunfire erupts in a hospital on “S.W.A.T” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).