FANS OF BROODING foreign-language films long on atmosphere are in luck. Two movies from foreign locales debut tonight.
The 2022 Danish historical epic “Against the Ice” streams on Netflix. It recalls a 1909 Danish expedition across the vast frozen wastelands of Greenland to settle a geographical question at the heart of an American claim on parts of Greenland. The trek takes a small team to a white wasteland, where they must cope with dangerous animals, even more perilous temperatures and the effects of whiteout conditions on the human mind.
• Streaming on HBO Max, the 2021 Japanese drama “Drive My Car” has been nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international feature film.
“Car” is the first Japanese film to be nominated for best picture.
Hidetoshi Nishijima stars as Yusuke Kafuku, an acclaimed stage director who has traveled to Hiroshima to mount a multilingual production of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” He’s also mourning the death of his wife and gripped by mixed feelings. He’d witnessed her infidelity shortly before her sudden death from a brain hemorrhage, and he’s haunted that he might have saved her had he not been so consumed with anger.
As part of his arrangement with the local theater, he’s assigned a chauffeur. Expecting an austere and reticent older man, he’s shocked to be assigned a young woman. But she proves proficient behind the wheel. Amidst the scenery and long silences, they share anecdotes, and he learns that his young driver is also gripped by grief and mixed feelings, mourning an estranged and abusive mother.
This transpires as the play’s production suffers from serious backstage drama best not divulged here, resulting in an emotional and theatrical breakthrough for the troubled director.
You simply can’t get more “art house” than a Japanese-language film about a production of a 19th-century Russian play. “Car” won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film and has received near universal praise. But is it Oscar-worthy? That’s an argument people have been having for nearly 100 years.
Along those lines, TCM spends 24 hours with Oscar winners from the 1950s, when widescreen spectacles like “The King and I” (10:15 p.m., TV-PG) and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (3 a.m. early Thursday, TV-G) were seen as competition for viewers hooked on TV’s small screen.
Season finales
• “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) concludes its seven-country, 17-city season, its 33rd.
• Gary’s story horrifies Gideon on the season finale of “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
• Contestants stand three dishes and 90 minutes from stardom on the season finale of “Next Level Chef” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• Marquis’ scheme escalates on the season finale of “Batwoman” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Other highlights
• A patient’s lingering COVID offers a teachable moment on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) follows eight different species of bear in habitats all over the globe.
• Hawkins mentors on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-G, check local listings) spends an hour with something that all of us need and many are deprived of: sleep. New research studies the brain at rest and the role of dreams in working through emotional trauma and the retention of memories.
• A shooting complicates daddy issues on “Good Sam” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A killer has a memorable pattern on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Maggie frets about her 30th birthday on “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• “Beyond a Year in Space” (10 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) studies the effects of prolonged space flight on astronaut Scott Kelly, using his twin brother, Mark (also an astronaut and now a U.S. senator) as a point of comparison.
Cult choice
Decades before “Dallas,” the 1956 melodrama “Written on the Wind” (noon, TCM, TV-PG) followed the dysfunctions and scandals of a Texas family made insanely rich by the oil business. A game cast includes Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, Robert Stack and Dorothy Malone, who took home the Oscar for best supporting actress. Directed by Douglas Sirk, a master of Technicolor splendor.
Series notes
“I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Wedding woes on “The Goldbergs” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A notable substitute on “The Wonder Years” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Gunplay sends the neighborhood into lockdown on “The Conners” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Sowing seeds on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Zoe Kravitz, Al Franken and Sebastian Yatra on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Courteney Cox, Connor Ratliff, Benson Boone and Carter McLean visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).