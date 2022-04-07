A STYLISH variation on the police beat as travelogue and expose, the 10-part series “Tokyo Vice” debuts on HBO Max. An adaptation of a 2009 memoir by journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), “Vice” recalls his life as an expat and teacher living in Japan who becomes the first non-Japanese reporter for one of the nation’s biggest newspapers.
This job allows viewers to explore the peculiarities of Japanese society through an outsider’s eyes. Adelstein’s status as a freshman correspondent sees him assigned to the most pedestrian crime-beat stories, but even these prove illuminating.
There’s an old Japanese expression, “The nail that sticks out gets hammered down.” There’s a lot of hammering in the early going, as Adelstein runs up against the extraordinarily conservative and patriarchal attitudes of his superiors and colleagues. An early assignment takes him to a dead body that suffered multiple stab wounds. When his account describes the man as “murdered,” he’s called on the carpet by an enraged editor who tells him that without a witness, there can be no “proof” that the man was murdered. Adelstein’s snide suggestion that the man did not run into a knife multiple times is met with another volcanic explosion.
Adelstein soon learns that such traditions are intended to maintain the fiction that there are no murders in Japan. This in turn leads him to explore the shadowy world of Japan’s criminal underworld, a realm of highly ritualized groups of tattooed killers who thrive amid corruption, collaboration and indifference.
Adelstein quickly runs into Japan’s intense insularity, xenophobia and socially accepted racism. His Jewish heritage puts him under particular suspicion and fear that he is a spy for Israel or other interests. He’s quickly nicknamed “Mossad.”
Michael Mann (“Miami Vice,” “Manhunter,” “The Insider”) directs the pilot episode, which is long on fly-on-the-wall atmospherics but short on character development. It offers a fascinating view of Tokyo’s vice district — a place where strippers perform in front of wildly animated screens. But we have no idea of what makes Adelstein tick, why he immersed himself in Japanese language and culture and who or what he may be trying to escape.
But over the course of 10 hour-long episodes, Adelstein and his fresh set of gaijin (foreign) eyes expose a number of crimes that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.
If Elgort looks familiar, it’s because he played Tony in the 2021 adaption of “West Side Story.” He was also the dying teen in the 2014 melodrama “The Fault in Our Stars.” Look for Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima”) as Adelstein’s guide and sidekick.
