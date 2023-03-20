Jacy Sheldon hit a fall-away jumper with two seconds remaining, lifting third-seeded Ohio State to a 71-69 victory over No. 6 North Carolina in an NCAA women’s basketball second-round tournament game on Monday in Columbus, Ohio.
North Carolina had tied the game with 11 seconds remaining on Deja Kelly’s jump shot.
The Buckeyes, led by Taylor Mikesell’s 17 points, moved on to the Sweet 16 in Seattle to take on the winner of Monday night’s late game between Connecticut and Baylor.
Rindge, N.H.’s Eva Hodgson, a redshirt senior, scored six points on a pair of 3-point field goals — she was 2-for-2 — for North Carolina. Hodgson also contributed a rebound and an assist in 15 minutes of action.
The Tar Heels are coached by former Souhegan High and Dartmouth College star Courtney Banghart.
Kelly’s 22 points led the Tar Heels, who finished 22-11. Kennedy Todd-Williams and Alyssa Ustby added 16 points apiece.
WASHINGTON — A former singer for the punk rock band The Misfits testified on behalf of five far-right Proud Boys members Monday that he was asked to perform for them on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, evidence their lawyers said shows they had no intention to attack the Capitol that day.
A federal judge on Monday blocked California from enforcing a state law requiring new semi-automatic handguns to have certain safety features, finding it violates the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
SENDAI — A technical college in Sendai, Japan, has developed a self-propelled robot equipped with ground-penetrating radar, which it recently deployed to search for four elementary school children missing since the tsunami caused by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
Donald Trump's lawyers on Monday asked a Georgia court to quash a special grand jury report detailing its investigation into the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 statewide election defeat.
Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch is engaged to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday, which will mark the fifth marriage for the 92-year-old media mogul.
CAIRO — An Egyptian startup is aiming to turn more than 5 billion plastic bags into tiles tougher than cement as it tackles the twin problems of tons of waste entering the Mediterranean Sea and high levels of building-sector emissions.
WASHINGTON — Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the Washington jury remained deadlocked on some serious charges for two other defendants who did not enter the building during the chaos.