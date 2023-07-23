Heartsong Farm: Wellness Center in the North Country offers classes, retreats and health coaching.
NANCY PHILLIPS vividly remembers the time, more than 30 years ago, when her in-laws came to visit the farm she and her husband Michael had just bought. “They just walked around shaking their heads,” she recalled with a hearty laugh. “They were old enough to know how much work it would be.”
But the young couple wasn’t afraid of hard work, and they plunged into a journey that would enrich their lives — and the lifestyles of others.
Nancy and her daughter Gracie Phillips now run Heartsong Farm Wellness, a comprehensive farm and teaching center in the North Country. Though Michael died in 2022, his influence is still felt by his wife and daughter, and by the hundreds of people he’s coached over the years.
Nancy said she came naturally to her life and mission. She’d always been interested in natural foods, and with degrees in education and social work, “I was always a teacher.” She studied healthy living on her own and in different classes and seminars.
She was “enamored” with gardening, although her first projects veered toward culinary herbs rather than medicinal. She searched out a mentor and found Rosemary Gladstar, then the owner of Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary in Vermont. She went to learn and ended up teaching on Gladstar’s staff, and learned more about the medicinal use of herbs.
Building their nest
Nancy met Michael when they were both working at a children’s group home in Rumney. They lived and worked there after their marriage, but eventually, she said, “We wanted our own ‘nest.’”
They found it in Northumberland, a small town between Lancaster and Groveton. While her in-laws quailed at the sight of it, Nancy remembers falling in love with the long driveway, woods, fields and brook. “It made my heart sing,” she recalled, noting that that’s the root of the business’s name.
The Phillipses had a daughter, Gracie, and began planting crops and restoring the farmhouse. They grew mostly vegetables, sold them in their two towns, and helped foster the Community Supported Agriculture concept in the North Country.
Finding their passions
But the urge to teach and share was too strong. She started teaching small groups about culinary herbs and herb gardening. Michael also ran programs. After a brief hiatus returning to school teaching, Nancy came home and they were off and running with one-day seminars. Gracie listed some of the first sessions: kitchen gardening, and perennial flowers. The seminars expanded to weekends, and the Phillipses brought in guest teachers from their expanding network.
Michael developed a specialty: apple farming. “He was at the forefront of organic apple growing,” Nancy said. “We never wanted to use herbicides or pesticides, so he developed organic methods of pest control.” He developed his own sprays, with ingredients from the comfrey, nettles and horsetail plants.
Other people began coming to Michael to learn better ways of apple growing, according to his wife and daughter. The Phillipses call his methods “wholistic,” Gracie said, because the goal is to support the whole ecosystem. “To make strong trees, you need to pay attention,” she said. “And if something does come up, you treat it strongly.”
The wholistic philosophy flows through all they do, according to Nancy. For example, she teaches foraging for wild foods, but she prefers the term “wildcrafting.” “It’s a strong movement of moving beyond your garden for medicinal herbs,” she said, adding, “but people aren’t always mindful of reciprocity.” Nancy advocates taking only what one can use, and replanting it if feasible.
“Traditional wildcrafters also did caretaking,” she added. “If you take some ginseng, plant some back. We teach basic skills, in conjunction with respect for the land and the ecosystem.”
Expanding their offerings
One of Nancy’s signature programs is the eight-month “Ancient Wisdom for Modern Times,” an exploration into herbalism, yoga and Ayurveda. Members meet weekly to learn about plant identification, medicinal use of herbs, and yoga. She now co-teaches the program with Gracie.
Other emphases include cooking classes, yoga, apple orchard intensive and health coaching for individuals and groups. The Phillipses recently invested in a 30-foot yurt and a new barn, both of which will allow them to expand programs.
Gracie is currently the manager of the farm and orchards and also part of the teaching staff. She grew up at Heartsong Farm. While she doesn’t remember sneaking French fries or any kind of food rebellion, she did want to live in the city and experienced several, including Los Angeles. When her father died she came home “to help mom,” and made country life her own again.
Their wish list includes more farm-to-table dinners, more retreats and more “intensives,” all of which are possible with the expanded space.
And they’ll continue to build community and enjoy the one they already have. “We enjoy nourishing, nurturing, relaxing, ‘feeding’ people,” Nancy said. “We feel blessed to live in this special place on the planet.”
For more information and a list of upcoming classes, visit heartsongfarmwellness.com.