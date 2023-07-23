Heartsong 1

Heartsong Farm: Wellness Center in the North Country offers classes, retreats and health coaching.

NANCY PHILLIPS vividly remembers the time, more than 30 years ago, when her in-laws came to visit the farm she and her husband Michael had just bought. “They just walked around shaking their heads,” she recalled with a hearty laugh. “They were old enough to know how much work it would be.”