Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a Holocaust survivor who transformed her father’s Brooklyn fur shop into a wedding dress emporium of international renown, outfitting legions of brides-to-be who converged on Kleinfeld’s for their turn at a nuptial rite of passage, died March 29 at a hospital in Manhattan. She was 99.

The cause was an inoperable intestinal blockage, said her son Robert Schachter.