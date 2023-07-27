WHAT IF a character straight out of “Downton Abbey” became a violent revolutionary on a deadly crime spree? A tale of a woman of the highest pedigree who went decidedly bad, or at least bold, the docuseries “The Heiress and the Heist” unfolds over three episodes on Sundance Now and AMC+.
“Heiress” recalls the remarkable tale of Rose Dugdale, the daughter of a multimillionaire, born in 1941 and raised in opulent palaces. Radicalized in her youth by a trip to Communist Cuba, Dugdale became an active supporter of the IRA when “the Troubles” erupted in violence in 1969, an armed struggle against the occupation by British troops, which resulted in years of bombings, shootings, terror and death until the Good Friday Accords were negotiated in 1998.
Familiar with many of the Great Houses of England and Ireland, Dugdale brought robbers to the posh Russborough House in County Wicklow. Her familiarity allowed Dugdale and her confederates to walk in the front door before pulling off one of the great art heists in history, stealing paintings worth hundreds of millions of dollars in today’s money. The works, including a priceless Vermeer, were held hostage as part of a demand to free IRA terrorists responsible for a series of bombings.
“Heiress” combines interviews with several authors of books about Dugdale’s audacious robbery as well as period footage and discussion of the era of the Troubles and a generation of radicalized youth among the elite. There’s also a very personal angle to this, the anger of a woman grown to despise her caste and what it stood for.
Dugdale’s story might be compared to that of Patty Hearst. But once captured, Dugdale maintained her innocence. She made no apologies, served time in prison and has since maintained her ties to Irish Republicanism and radical causes. In a 2011 interview, she stated, “I did what I wanted to do.”
• The radical politics of the 1970s also inform the period Western “Dark Winds,” streaming on AMC+. Set on a Navajo reservation, the six-episode second season airs on AMC on Sunday nights beginning July 30.
• Hulu streams the four-part docuseries “Mother Undercover,” following parents who go to extremes to protect their children.
• Peacock streams “Twisted Metal,” a live-action dark comedy adaptation of a hyper-violent video game about freelance delivery drivers who carry valuable cargo over dangerous roads connecting walled cities that have isolated themselves from a society plunged into murderous carnage and chaos. True to the game, “Metal” is violent and absurd, featuring aggressively profane dialogue. Help yourself.
• Netflix streams the documentary “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders,” about a series of strangulations beginning in 2000 that announce the arrival of Mexico’s first serial killer.
• Netflix also streams the 2023 romance “Happiness for Beginners,” starring Ellie Kemper as a recently divorced woman hitting the reset button on life and the possibility of love.
Other highlights
• Haunting the holidays on a two-part helping of “Ghosts” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
• On two episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC, r, TV-14): suspicion falls on Maxwell’s husband (9 p.m.); a student trip turns violent (10 p.m.).
Cult choice
An American beauty (Andie MacDowell) enters the posh circle of a charming British bachelor (Hugh Grant) in the 1994 romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (9 p.m., TMCX), the film that turned Grant into an international star and popularized (at least briefly) the poetry of W.H. Auden.
Series notes
Jimmy Fallon and Chelsea Handler play “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Keith recalls his captivity on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“The Price Is Right at Night” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A computer virus plagues the system on “Stars on Mars” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Prank Panel” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... An old friend falls upon hard times on “So Help Me Todd” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Shark Tank” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in repeats.
Jonathan Karl, BJ Novak and St. Vincent visit “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Matt Damon, Cecily Strong and Rema on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kumail Nanjiani and Pink appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Kenan Thompson, Jinkx Monsoon and Daniel Fang visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Atsuko Okatsuka appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
