WHAT IF a character straight out of “Downton Abbey” became a violent revolutionary on a deadly crime spree? A tale of a woman of the highest pedigree who went decidedly bad, or at least bold, the docuseries “The Heiress and the Heist” unfolds over three episodes on Sundance Now and AMC+.

“Heiress” recalls the remarkable tale of Rose Dugdale, the daughter of a multimillionaire, born in 1941 and raised in opulent palaces. Radicalized in her youth by a trip to Communist Cuba, Dugdale became an active supporter of the IRA when “the Troubles” erupted in violence in 1969, an armed struggle against the occupation by British troops, which resulted in years of bombings, shootings, terror and death until the Good Friday Accords were negotiated in 1998.