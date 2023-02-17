WELCOME TO THE future, where the 1950s never end. Billy Crudup stars in the Apple TV+ science-fiction satire “Hello Tomorrow!” as Jack Billings, a smooth salesman with some major holes in his emotional life. He travels from town to town to hotel lobbies selling strangers on homes or time-shares in a new development — on the moon.

“Hello” takes place in a vision of the future riveted to the early Eisenhower years. Bulbous cars without tires hover over the roads. Drinks are served by bartenders shaped like round washing machines. Packages are delivered by hovering self-driving vans with a cartoon bird appearing where the driver should be. All the design seems taken from a slice of the 20th century between the era of Art Deco and the advent of the Space Age. It’s kind of neat, as they might say at the neon-lit malt shop — and creepy, too. And both feelings are intentional.