WELCOME TO THE future, where the 1950s never end. Billy Crudup stars in the Apple TV+ science-fiction satire “Hello Tomorrow!” as Jack Billings, a smooth salesman with some major holes in his emotional life. He travels from town to town to hotel lobbies selling strangers on homes or time-shares in a new development — on the moon.
“Hello” takes place in a vision of the future riveted to the early Eisenhower years. Bulbous cars without tires hover over the roads. Drinks are served by bartenders shaped like round washing machines. Packages are delivered by hovering self-driving vans with a cartoon bird appearing where the driver should be. All the design seems taken from a slice of the 20th century between the era of Art Deco and the advent of the Space Age. It’s kind of neat, as they might say at the neon-lit malt shop — and creepy, too. And both feelings are intentional.
Not to give too much away, but Jack has a son he never sees from a marriage that failed some two decades in the past. These details come up after his mother tells him that his estranged wife has been hit by one of those cartoon-driven vans. There’s more to the story, but it would spoil things to discuss them here.
Look for Hank Azaria as Eddie, Jack’s sales associate, a slick operator with a gambling problem. Haneefah Wood and Dewshane Williams also star as Shirley and Herb, Jack’s sales associates and “closers,” ready to lure in disenchanted suburbanites eager for a chance to start over on the lunar surface.
If you think of this as “Death of a Salesman on the moon,” you’d only be half wrong. Crudup, recently seen in the Apple TV+ project “The Morning Show,” is really good at conjuring the desperation of a man who sold his soul some time back and has run out of ways to bluff his way through his own upholstered hell.
If anything, all the retro-kitsch gadgets and gizmos distract from the emotional resonance of Crudup’s performance. And truth be told, they seem to fade into their mid-century backdrop once the action gets going.
It’s interesting that this homage to the futuristic design of America’s optimistic mid-20th century should stream on Apple TV+. No company has better evoked the future with industrial design than the manufacturer of the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPad and iPhone. There’s a good chance that many viewers will be streaming “Hello” on an Apple device. It seems odd and a little ironic that it wants to conjure a vision of tomorrow that doesn’t surpass that of “The Jetsons.”
• Apple also streams the second season of “Make or Break,” an eight-episode docuseries following the world’s best surfers.
• The elaborate fantasy series “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, enters its second and final season streaming on Prime Video. The visually ambitious series follows a world where mythical creatures coexist with humans in a period setting vaguely resembling Victorian London as imagined by a comic book artist. The first season unspooled in 2019, so viewers may need a remedial catchup.
• Netflix streams “Community Squad,” a cop comedy from Argentina.
Other highlights
• Cedric the Entertainer hosts “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “The Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine,” hosted by Alan Cummings. Jamie Lee Curtis is honored for her long career.
• Cyber-blackmail forces Frank’s hand on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Sean Connery and Wesley Snipes star in the 1993 thriller “Rising Sun” (6:50 p.m., MoMax), based on a xenophobic Michael Crichton novel filled with fears of Japanese world domination. The film’s release happened to coincide with a long period of relative decline for the Japanese economy.
Series notes
Distinguishing business from personal on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Uneasy in the islands on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Bode’s crew is accused of theft on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Adam Scott, Elizabeth Debicki and Nathan Macintosh on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Reese Witherspoon, Paula Pell and Michael Solomonov visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Alicia Vikander, Chris O’Dowd and Tommy McLain appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS, r).
Western politicians, military leaders and diplomats are convening with one goal at the top of their agenda: Russian defeat. This year's edition of the Munich Security Conference comes almost a year since the Kremlin unleashed its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, flaring an open war on the Europe…
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is so concerned that party disunity will sink GOP hopes in the 2024 presidential election that she plans to require all candidates on the official primary debate stages to first pledge their support to the party's eventual nominee.
Two people were seriously injured Thursday when a Claremont man, allegedly driving under the influence, crossed over the solid yellow line on Route 12 and struck their vehicle in Westmoreland, according to New Hampshire State Police.
As Connecticut lawmakers drill deep into how Eversource records profits amid higher bills this winter for customers, Eversource doubled the pay for its rookie CEO last year, even as other senior executives absorbed pay cuts.