Manchester, N.H. — Henry R. Stone, 74, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, at his home after a long illness.
He was born on July 1st, 1949, in Manchester, son of the late Henry E. and Lillian V. (Isabelle) Stone.
Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972. After his honorable discharge, he then went on to work as a woodworker and finisher and an automotive painter. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time at the lake, playing horseshoes, and gardening.
Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by a daughter, Janet Stone; great-grandson, Joel and a brother, James Stone.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 43 years, Sheila (Virtue) Stone; two children, Lisa Stone and Kevin Stone; four grandchildren, Natasha Stone, Samantha Labarge, Kayla Stone and Kimberly Stone; seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, Linnea, Harmony, Hailey, Mackenzie, Zariyah and Zhamir; two siblings, Richard Stone and Patricia Desfosses, along with several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH on Saturday, July 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. A graveside committal service will be held at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack on Monday, July 10th at 11 a.m.
Kindly visit rivetfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
