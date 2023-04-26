At the U.S. track and field Olympic trials in 1948, long jumper Herb Douglas knew just where to look in the stands for inspiration. His idol, Jesse Owens, was watching the events to decide the group that would compete at the London Games.

Twelve years earlier, Douglas was a 14-year-old Black athlete showing promise as a sprinter and long jumper, the same events in which Owens won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and helped crumble Adolf Hitler’s plans of furthering Nazi “master race” propaganda.