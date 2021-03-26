Low inventory may keep total sales low in 2021, and interest rates could rise.
If there is a way to describe the real estate market in 2021, Randy Parker of Maxfield Real Estate in the Lakes Region said you need to look back at 2020.
“The real estate market so far in 2021 is a mix of the carryover of 2020 and the new search for inventory of all price ranges and locations of residential properties,” he said.
Looking at New Hampshire Realtors statistics, he said Carroll and Belknap County led all areas in the increase of sales and price increases in the state.
“That being said, though, all of New Hampshire experienced a very aggressive sellers’ market all through 2020 and a shortage of homes to sell going into 2021,” he said.
According to Parker, 2020 was Maxfield Real Estate ‘s best year with total sales of $235 million, an increase of $42 million from its previous best year.
“It was a really strong year,” he added.
In terms of mortgage rates, Parker said banks were financing in the high 2 percent to 3.5%, which he characterized as “basically free money.”
“Many chose financing over cash,” he said. “This was all caused by the response to the COVID 19 pandemic, as it was a natural reaction to get to a place where there is room and plenty of space to breathe.”
The Lakes Region, he noted, benefited from “this perfect storm.”
“The islands normally sell for $350,000 to $500,000, and about 20 change hands during May to October,” he said.
He estimated about half that many sold in 2020, although at close to twice those prices.
“It was quite normal for people to want to stay safe but also enjoy nature and our beautiful lakes and space,” he said.
In looking ahead to 2021, Parker described it as “aggressive or more” up to this point. He had the perfect example as proof.
“We had a listing for a property in $600,000 range with a view recently on Friday,” he explained. “We had 30-plus showings in three days with eight over asking offers as high as 25 percent over list price.”
They were under agreement without any contingencies on Monday.
“I have never seen this in the 24 years I have been in this business,” said Parker, who said such examples portend “a very positive” 2021, although with caveats.
“I think there will be fewer sales due to inventory, and I expect the mortgage rates to rise some,” he said.
For buyers, he said it is a must to connect with an agent who works in the area in which you are interested and provide them with your wish list.
“We have the opportunity to keep you informed on all new properties that fit your wish list,” he said. “Even better, we have the inside awareness of not only what is on the market, we get to know most of what is coming.”
An aggressive agent, he said, can put “you at the front of the line.”
“We can also tell you what you might need to do to get your offer accepted,” he added.
On the flip side, offering advice for sellers, Parker said he believes we are “close to the top of a crazy market.”
“With our COVID vaccines taking place, some of the pressure to get out of town and move north will soften,” he said. “There will still be a greater demand, though, due to working from home and the realization that our state is really great.”