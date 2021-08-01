Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi were already in each other’s arms when an official approached the men at National Stadium on Sunday night. They had become close friends over more than a decade, forging their relationship in the cutthroat world of international track and field competition, but they never thought it would lead them to this moment in the Olympic high jump final: After both had flawlessly executed each of their first six jumps up to 2.37 meters (about 7 feet 9 inches), neither Barshim nor Tamberi could convert at the Olympic-record height of 2.39 (about 7-10) to outright win the gold medal.
They both failed on their three attempts, so as the exhausted friends came together for a hug afterward, the official with a clipboard and headset proposed the question: Did they want to go forward with a jump-off to decide who would win a gold medal? The men looked at each other and smiled. “Can we have two golds?” Barshim asked, and as the official nodded, the men once again embraced each other.
“History, my friend,” Barshim could be heard saying to Tamberi, who eventually ran around the track by himself to collapse and cry. The corners of the stadium with delegates and coaches erupted into cheers, as it did several minutes earlier, when on another end of the stadium, Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas set a world record in the triple jump with a mark of 15.67 meters (51-5) to become the first woman from her country to win a gold medal. The three jumpers competed in the distant backdrop of one another Sunday night, but they had brought some Olympic joy to Tokyo.
“We didn’t even answer; we just enjoyed the moment, because we want it so much,” Tamberi said. “We are very good friends.”
The gold medal completed Barshim’s medal set — he won bronze in London in 2012 and a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 — and it not only gave Tamberi his first medal but also solidified his place as one of the world’s best. But Barshim and Tamberi didn’t flinch when proposed with a possible jump-off because of their commitment to each other — and because each knew the decision would symbolize sportsmanship.
“It’s really a spirit of sportsmanship, I would say,” Barshim said.
Barshim and Tamberi met at a world junior championships meet in Canada 11 years ago — “I was like, he’s crazy,” Barshim said of Tamberi — but as they continued to cross paths at meets around the world, they became both close friends and competitors.
Their respect for each other only deepened after both went through similar major ankle injuries. The injury had knocked Tamberi out of the Olympics in Rio, and it upended Barshim’s season two years later.
“We just understood each other. We became friends. I’ve been in his wedding,” Tamberi said. “We want to win. We want to beat each other. But still we know how hard it is to do this sport.”