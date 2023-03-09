Aiden O'Connell
Buy Now

Bedford’s Aiden O’Connell drives to the basket against Nashua South’s Karsten Lemire in the second semifinal game in Exeter on Wednesday.

Aiden O’Connell

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

THE BEDFORD HIGH SCHOOL boys basketball team handed Pinkerton Academy its only loss when the teams met during the regular season. Now the key question is this: Can the Bulldogs beat the Astros again?

Top-seeded Bedford and second-seeded Pinkerton will cap a full day of tournament action when they compete for the Division I boys basketball championship Sunday (7 p.m.) at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gym. It will be the fourth game on a schedule that includes fifth-seeded Pelham against second-seeded Pembroke Academy in the Division II championship game (10 a.m.); second-seeded Kennett against top-seeded Bow in the Division II girls championship game (1 p.m.); and third-seeded Bedford against top-seeded Bishop Guertin in the Division I girls championship game (4 p.m.).