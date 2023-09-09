DERRY — Neither a weather-forced postponement nor the Alvirne defense bothered the Pinkerton Academy football team’s rushing trio.
Running backs Caden Michaud, Matt Morrison and Ryan Catineau combined for a second straight 200-plus-yard rushing performance as the Astros moved to 2-0 with a 51-6 NHIAA Division I triumph over Alvirne on Saturday morning at Memorial Field.
The game was rescheduled from Friday night due to severe lightning and thunderstorms.
Michaud, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior captain, Morrison, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior, and Catineau, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior, each ran seven times for a combined 227 yards and two touchdowns.
They rushed for 281 total yards in the Astros’ 34-21 season-opening victory over Windham last week.
“Matt’s got very good linear speed — amazing linear speed,” said Michaud, who ran for a team-high 97 yards and a score against Alvirne. “Catineau just can’t be brought down and, I think, I can move side-to-side pretty well with some good linear speed. When you have a combination of those three, it’s like, ‘Alright, well who do we want to give the ball to right now?’ It’s just unstoppable. That’s the best word to describe it.”
Michaud opened the game’s scoring with a 47-yard touchdown on an outside toss with 8:11 left in the first quarter.
The Astros, ranked third in the Union Leader Power Poll, led, 21-0, after the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime. Pinkerton forced running time with 10:03 left in the third quarter when Catineau (69 yards) barreled 25 yards for a score that helped build a 45-6 Astros advantage.
Morrison rushed for 61 yards and returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown, which Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said might be a school record.
With Michaud, Morrison and junior running back Jamison Isaac, O’Reilly said he has as much speed in the backfield as he has had over his 46 years leading the Astros.
Michaud, who has played with Catineau since they were eighth graders, said Catineau has always had brute strength and now it takes four or five defenders to bring him down.
“Matt and Caden in particular can make you miss,” O’Reilly said. “Catineau is just a power runner. I didn’t need him that much today but if you’re going to spread out and take that outside away from us then Catineau is going to be the person going up inside.
“They give me some things to do.”
Senior captain and quarterback Tim Hersom also contributed to Pinkerton’s rushing success, logging 75 yards and two TDs on five carries. He also threw a 15-yard score to tight end Landon Mackiernan.
Pinkerton senior kicker Peyton Harmony booted a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter and went 6-for-6 on point-after kicks.
The Astros’ defense forced Alvirne (1-1) to go three-and-out six times and held the Broncos to fewer than 200 yards of total offense. Alvirne entered Astros territory once and its lone score came on a 67-yard run from captain Aiden Mills.
Mills ran 14 times for a game-high 115 yards and had two receptions for three yards.
