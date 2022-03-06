It will be Concord vs. Hanover and Bedford vs. Exeter — the top four seeds — in the Division I boys hockey state semifinals.
The defending champion and top seed Crimson Tide and No. 3 Blue Hawks punched their tickets on Saturday night. Concord handled Salem, 5-1, at Everett Arena, and Exeter edged Trinity 4-3, at the Rinks at Exeter behind Keegan Knight’s hat trick.
Concord will play No. 4 Hanover in the early semifinal (5:30 p.m.) Wednesday at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Exeter and No. 2 Bedford meet in the game to follow.
Roger Davis also scored, Cam Keaveney and Ty Robinson had two assists each, and goalie Henry Fraser made 21 stops for the Blue Hawks, who were swept by the Bedford in the two regular-season meetings of the teams.
Aiden Palmeter notched two goals and an assist for Trinity, Cooper Gaudio also scored and Brendan Heppler stopped 37 shots for Trinity.
Tyler Coskren notched two goals and two assists for Concord, and Brooks Craigue, AJ Fennelly and Parker Fredrickson added one goal each. Kevin Jones earned the victory in goal. The Crimson Tide were unbeaten during the regular season, but one of their two ties came against Hanover (1-1, on Feb. 14). The Tide won the other regular-season matchup, 2-0, on Jan. 5.
