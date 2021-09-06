Brennan Bucklin scored twice to lead the Exeter High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pinkerton Academy of Derry on Monday.

Sam Henry also scored for Exeter (2-2), while Owen Richard and Quinn Phillips had assists.

Johnny Meyer made eight saves to record the shutout for Exeter.

Will Paganini had eight saves for Pinkerton Academy.

Girls soccer

Pinkerton 2, Exeter 1: Freshman Kayla Silveira scored twice for Pinkerton Academy, which improved to 3-1.

Grayson Tellier added an assist and Libby Williams made seven saves.

Exeter is 3-1.