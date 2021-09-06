High School Roundup: Exeter boys soccer team tops Pinkerton Staff Report Sep 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Brennan Bucklin scored twice to lead the Exeter High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pinkerton Academy of Derry on Monday.Sam Henry also scored for Exeter (2-2), while Owen Richard and Quinn Phillips had assists.Johnny Meyer made eight saves to record the shutout for Exeter.Will Paganini had eight saves for Pinkerton Academy.Girls soccerPinkerton 2, Exeter 1: Freshman Kayla Silveira scored twice for Pinkerton Academy, which improved to 3-1.Grayson Tellier added an assist and Libby Williams made seven saves.Exeter is 3-1. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save No newspaper MondayThe New Hampshire Union Leader will not be published Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA former Marine was pulled over for following a truck too closely. Police took nearly $87,000 of his cash.Woman paralyzed after attack during weekend hip-hop concert; suspect identified, say policeNorth Country rallies to help couple's 6 orphaned children9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidentsAffidavit: Goffstown shooting followed fight over smoking pot while positive for COVIDPolice: Manchester man tried to film under girl's skirt at Mall of NHDear Abby: Wife finally explains closetful of unworn jewelryCustomer suffers life-threatening injuries at 7-Eleven melee in ManchesterNH priest's defamation case against website proceedsCaptured Rhode Island fugitive clocked at 113 mph, crashed after tires deflated Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSilver Linings Senior Healthy Living ExpoOver the Edge 2021FEEDNH.org charitable golf tournament Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT