MANCHESTER — Tom Bellen doesn’t see much of his Nashua South boys soccer players during the summer. He sees them plenty during the fall. So the Panthers, as a group, haven’t had a long time to think about the big question: Can they win a third straight Division I championship?

The question stayed on the back burner until August practices before raising its head, albeit briefly, said the coach. “I did tell them it’s only happened one other time, with Exeter (2001-03),” said Bellen after South’s 1-0 overtime victory at Manchester Memorial on Friday night. “Going back-to-back is tough enough. But they are looking for it. We want to make history.