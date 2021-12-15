210128-spt-concordwindbhockey-3

Concord High’s Brooks Craigue, shown in action last season, scored for the Crimson Tide in their season-opening win on Wednesday.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Tyler Coskren and Colin Nelson each scored a pair of goals to lead the Concord hockey team past Salem 5-1 in an opener on Wednesday at the Icenter. The game was a rematch of last year’s Division I final won by the Crimson Tide. Brooks Craigue also scored for Concord. Brady Ferreira scored a first-period goal for the Blue Devils.

Concord goalie Kevin Jones made 19 saves.

Portsmouth 2, Merrimack 1

Portsmouth: Luke Suhesky, 2 goals; Jack Busierre, 29 saves.

Merrimack: Noah Kahn, 1 goal; Vincenzo Giancola, 1 assist; Matt Licata, 26 saves.

Girls hockey

Hanover 7, Oyster River-Portsmouth 2

Hanover: Maeve Lee, natural hat trick in the second period; Rory Seelig, Julia Lawe, Rachel Rockmore, Lily Seelig, 1 goal each; Greta Schultz, 2 assists.

OR-Portsmouth: Maggie Farwell, Kelly Zhang, 1 goal each.

Wrestling

Salem 72, Exeter 3

(Contested matches)

Winners for Salem (3-0):

113 - Brody McDonald: WBF 2:35 - 5-2; 126 - Ryan O’Rourke: WBF 3:53 - 7-0; 145 - Jariel Hernandez: WBF :38 - 6-2; 160 - Matteo Mustapha: W 10-4 - 6-0; 170 - Matt Breton: W 6-2 - 3-2

Nashua So. 42, Bedford 33

(Contested matches)

120: Ryan Salemi (N) over Trevor Bennett, Fall 0:00. 126: Kiaben Kennedy (B) over John Cullerton, Fall 0:00. 138: Luis Dejesus (N) over Melih Ulker, Fall 2:00. 145: Teghan McConnell (B) over Kyle Vancelette, Fall 2:00) 152: Connor Whitman (N) over Aidan Burch, Fall 2:00. 160: Damien Perez (N) over Daniel Benn, Fall 2:00. 1182: Zachary Jones (B) over Edniel Reyes, Dec 7-2. 195: Andrew Lovell (N) over Tucker Watson, Fall 0:00. 220: Conner Comeau (N) over Andrew Felthun, Fall 2:00.

Boys basketball

Holy Family 57, Sunapee 30

Holy Family (3-0): Karl Yonkeu, 20 pts; Gabe Lacasse, 22 pts.

Sunapee: Nick Pollari, 13 pts.

Girls basketball

Derryfield 57, Holy Family 20

Derryfield: Elyse Ngenda, 14 pts.

Holy Family: Olympia Sanni, 11 pts.

Pinkerton 73, Merrimack 35

Pinkerton: Sydney Gerossie, 18 pts; Elizabeth Lavoie, Avah Ingalls, 16 pts each.

Coe-Brown 61, Kingswood 25

Coe-Brown: Rowan Carr, 15 pts, 4 rebs; Kalina Kasprzak, 9 pts, 2 blocks; Megan Brieger, 8 pts, 3 steals; Molly York, 8 pts; Ellie Wolthuis, Megan Adams, 6 pts each.

TUESDAY GAMES

Boys basketball

White Mtns. 43, Berlin 27

Berlin: Haden Poulin, 8 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assist.

Timberlane 56, Bedford 48

Bedford: Austin Kasyjanski, 11 pts; Dylan Lafferty, 9 pts.

Hopkinton 61, Hillsboro-Deering 42

Hopkinton: Quinn Whitehead, 20 pts; Brendan Elrick, 12 pts; Eli Standefer, Will Tanavasu, 10 pts each.

Trinity 59, Windham 55

Trinity: Mark Nyomah, 19 pts; Tyler Bike, Andrew Politi, 13 pts each; Quentin Pincoske, 10 pts; DeVohn Ellis, big steal and assist.

Salem 64, Merrimack 62

Salem (2-0): Ryan Pacy, 27 pts; Kaleb Bates, 13 pts.

Merrimack (1-1): Jack Tarleton, 25 pts.

Souhegan 45, Bow 32

Souhegan (2-0): Matt Canavan, 12 pts; Nolan Colby, 9 pts; John McBride, 13 rebs.

Bow (1-1): Owen Petretta, 8 pts.

Pinkerton 53, Portsmouth 47

Pinkerton (2-0): Anthony Chinn, 23 pts, 11 rebs; Jackson Marshall, 20 pts, 13 rebs; Aidan Kane, big late basket.

Port. (0-2): Jack Radcliffe, 17 pts; Carmine Zingariello, 15 pts.

Girls basketball

Merrimack 43, Salem 34

Merrimack (2-0): McCaffrey, 16 pts; Bormuth, 10 pts.

Salem (1-1): Lucier, 10 pts.

Prospect Mountain 35, Campbell 27

Campbell: Castellano, 10 pts; Abby Guerette, 7 pts; Bailey Bourque, top defensive player.

Windham 43, Trinity 38

Windham (2-0): Meghan Husson, 15 pts.

Trinity (1-1): Achol Tour, 18 pts; Dakoda Correia, 11 pts.

Pinkerton 60, Portsmouth 39

Pinkerton: Elizabeth Lavoie, 15 pts; Avah Ingalls, 14 pts; Kristina Packowski, 12 pts.

Girls hockey

Berlin/Gorham 7, Exeter 4

Berlin: Jill Hallee, Laney Downs, 2 goals each; Lexi Bourassa, Abby Blais, Ava Bartoli, 1 goal each; Kadence Gendron, 3 assists; Luminita Berry, 14 saves.

Exeter: Mackenzie Babine, 2 goals; Addison MacNeil, Caitlyn Knowles, 1 goal each; Sydney Vose, 34 saves.