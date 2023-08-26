Jacob Nussdorf scored a pair of second-half goals — his first two varsity goals — to lead the Londonderry High boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Exeter on Friday in its Division I season opener at Lancer Park.
Nussdorf converted a rebound of a Jacob Lewis shot to make it 1-0 at 53:30. Zac Mantegari assisted Nussdorf’s second goal at 60:38.
Jason Reilly made seven saves for the shutout.
Windham 2, Merrimack 0: Kevin Brooks and Ben Breen scored for the Jaguars, and Brooks and Travis Parke added assists. Blake Berton made three saves for the shutout and Cayson Neal anchored the Windham defense.
Hanover 7, Concord 1: Returning all-division player Ryder Hayes scored in the seventh minute and the Bears rolled from there. Will Guerin (two goals), Sam Ames, Zach Tracy, Sean Smith and Henry Werner added goals. Wyatt Seelig (two saves) and Henry Cotter shared goalkeeping duties for Hanover.
Concord’s Matthew Jenness was spectacular, making 12 saves.
Girls soccer
ConVal 3, Milford 1: Eliza Bull, Tasha MacNeil (off a corner kick by Haley Mathewson) and Allie Burgess. Goalkeeper Wrayana Covey made five saves.
Timberlane 1, Pinkerton 0: Ali Harb’s goal with four minutes remained lifted the Owls. Sophia Sayers made five saves for her first varsity shutout.
Windham 3, Merrimack 2: Olivia Polychronopoulos, Amelia Bushey (assisted by Vanessa Deveau) and Darby Madden scored for the Jaguars.
Field hockey
Bedford 4, Central-West 0
Goalie Chloe Gilroy stopped 23 shots for Central-West and teammates Colleen Stankiewicz and Armani Holmes played well.
