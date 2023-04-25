A top Republican in the House of Representatives predicted Tuesday that his party will overcome resistance within its ranks and muster the votes needed to adopt a plan to slash spending and raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.
NEW YORK — Donald Trump went on trial Tuesday over a civil complaint filed by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accuses the former president of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
JERUSALEM -- Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week in a fractious and uncertain mood, overshadowed by a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948.
After more than a week of conflict in Sudan, Bandar Dowelbait said his food supplies have nearly run out and he can only go outside to look for drinking water during lulls in fighting which has turned his city into a war zone.
General Motors Co. will stop producing its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at the end of this year as it moves to transition the Orion Assembly plant for production of new electric trucks, CEO Mary Barra told investors Tuesday.
Nearly 850,000 Americans could find it harder to access federal food aid under a Republican proposal to expand the program’s work requirements, according to the Biden administration, which has promised to veto the plan if it passes Congress.
ARLINGTON, Virginia -- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Tuesday she was personally against abortion rights but bore no ill will toward those who felt differently, in a rare foray by a Republican White House hopeful into one of the more sensitive issues of the 2024 U.S. election campaign.
Nearly two decades before he became host of the top-rated show on cable news and one of the most influential voices in conservative media, Tucker Carlson could only give a half-smile and awkwardly laugh when Jon Stewart accused of him of being a d--- who was "hurting" the country.