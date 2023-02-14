The following is a thumbnail sketch of the two-year state budget plan Gov. Chris Sununu proposed Tuesday.
Total Budget: $13.9 billion (12% increase)
State spending: $3.7 billion (11.6% increase)
Education aid: Distributes $100 million more each year with a formula change targeted to property- and income-poor school districts. Spreads the potential loss of grants to property-rich towns over five years. Increases base aid per pupil from $3,800 to $4,700 for all school districts and grants based on free and reduced-price school lunch recipients from $1,900 to $2,500 per student.
Education Freedom Accounts: Raises grant funding from $14 million to $30 million a year. Raises eligibility from 300% to 500% of the federal poverty level, but only for “at-risk” families including foster children, migrant children, non-English speaking homes, disabled and bullied children.
State pay raise: All state workers would get a 10% raise this July 1 and 2% more on July 1, 2024.
Medicaid providers: A 3.1% increase in rates paid to providers, the same rate the Legislature gave in 2019.
Rainy Day Fund: More than doubles the account set aside for fiscal emergencies from $159 million to $341 million by June 30, 2025.
Surplus spending: From the current surplus, the budget applies $55 million toward housing initiatives and $10 million towards a new $50 million men’s prison complex in Concord.
Licensing reforms: Eliminates 14 boards, grants universal licensing to those coming from states with “comparable” licenses and boosts agency budgets by $2 million to create a standard of accountability across all professions.
Taxes: Would repeal the state’s 7% communication services tax that is on the decline, given it taxes voice calls but not text messages or much data use. Sununu said it disproportionately hits lower-income landline phone users. Assumes total revenues would remain level over next two years.
