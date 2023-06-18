Constant connections: More than 18,000 ‘incline junkies’ have connected and hiked together since the group started in 2020. IF YOU ARE looking for a climbing crew this summer, you need not look any further than Hiking Buddies NH 48. An organization that started up in 2020 as a social media group, Hiking Buddies connects people to group hike anywhere in New England with a focus on the 48 4,000-footers of New Hampshire. “I started Hiking Buddies NH 48 in 2020 after my first solo hike,” said founder Ben Pease, who realized solo hiking was not his preference. “I enjoyed the social aspect of hiking as much as the beauty.” This realization led him to start Hiking Buddies NH 48 on Facebook to help connect people who were looking for hiking friends — whether for learning purposes, safety in numbers, or enjoyment of the experience.

Giving back