Constant connections: More than 18,000 ‘incline junkies’ have connected and hiked together since the group started in 2020. IF YOU ARE looking for a climbing crew this summer, you need not look any further than Hiking Buddies NH 48. An organization that started up in 2020 as a social media group, Hiking Buddies connects people to group hike anywhere in New England with a focus on the 48 4,000-footers of New Hampshire. “I started Hiking Buddies NH 48 in 2020 after my first solo hike,” said founder Ben Pease, who realized solo hiking was not his preference. “I enjoyed the social aspect of hiking as much as the beauty.” This realization led him to start Hiking Buddies NH 48 on Facebook to help connect people who were looking for hiking friends — whether for learning purposes, safety in numbers, or enjoyment of the experience.
Giving back
Due to its rapid growth, Pease said he and the board — comprised of professional contacts and individuals he met on some of his first buddy hikes — felt the group should also be used for good. “We ran some fundraisers and had some community gatherings,” he said. “We even raised $150,000 for the Alzheimer’s Associations Longest Day event in 2022.” He said their collective interest, however, evolved to primarily focus on giving back to hikers and making an impact regarding safety, education and community, which led to forming Hiking Buddies as a nonprofit in January 2023. “After a young teen hiker, Emily Sotelo, died of hypothermia on the Franconia Ridge in November, we reached out to her mother to partner for an event called Emily’s Hike … To Save A Life,” he said. “Our goal is to prevent as many avoidable tragedies as we can in the future.” This year’s Emily’s Hike was held back on April 23.
Growing membership
Looking at the longterm picture, Pease said he believes the future is bright for Hiking Buddies, which currently has more than 18,000 members. “Those members are setting up about 25 to 60 ‘buddy hikes’ per month, depending on weather and season,” he explained. “This is a grassroots organization where the hikes are not sponsored or set up by Hiking Buddies, but rather the members themselves … Hiking Buddies provides the conduit to connect them.” If someone wants to hike and is looking for company, they can post the hike on their Facebook group, Hiking Buddies NH 48, as an option for others to join. Pease said they recommend three hikers minimum and 10 maximum for safety reasons and that planning, route, and related details are “ironed out in advance.” “We also ask everyone to come fully prepared with all the hiking essentials, as if they were hiking solo, so they are not dependent on anyone else and capable of hiking alone, if necessary,” he said. “The 13 hiking essentials, links to mountain weather forecasts, information about the New Hampshire Fish & Game Hike Safe Card, and other educational tools are listed on the resource page of our website.”
‘Buddies Certification’
When asked about next steps for Hiking Buddies, Pease said they have partnered with Redline Guiding to kick off hiker training, called Buddy Certifications, this coming fall. While the training sessions are reasonably priced and open to adults, Hiking Buddies will also financially sponsor 17- to 25-year-olds for specific young adult classes. “This means young people can get training that is fully paid for by the Hiking Buddies organization,” he said. “These young adult classes and sponsorships are not possible without financial support, so we hope people consider making a donation of any amount to support this effort on our website.” As for the group’s continued growth, Pease said it serves as validation that people have a desire for community, friendship and commonality. “We also have seen the friendships and connections made between members that have extended well beyond buddy hikes,” he added. “Some members have finished all 48 peaks through buddy hikes alone.” Pease also believes the philanthropic aspect of Hiking Buddies will help the group continue to flourish. “People want to do good and impact others — and if given the conduit to do so, I believe they will step forward and give back to the community,” he said. The group’s third annual Mountains & Microbrews fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 9. Check the website for more details to come. Two websites can be used as resources. The website for Hiking Buddies NH 48, which has a link to the group’s Facebook page that helps people find or create group hikes, is hikingbuddiesnh48.com. The website for the newly formed Hiking Buddies nonprofit venture, which focuses on community, education and making an impact, is hikingbuddies.org.
Q. I happily have a ZVOX soundbar because of your recommendation, so I was excited to read about the deal on the $99.99 AV70 Bluetooth speaker and $149.99 AV52 noise-canceling headphones, getting the $249.98 combo for $99.99. The problem is the deal is not on the ZVOX website. Your thoughts?
DEAR ABBY: My husband is in another state with his elderly (but still active) mother. He went to help her get her house ready for sale so she can move near us. Before he left, he was having severe panic attacks. He kept telling me he is scared of losing me (he’s been out of work for months) …
DEAR ABBY: I’m hoping you can help with an ongoing issue I’m having with my sister-in-law. She has verbally assaulted me four times, each time acting like she doesn’t remember what she said or apologizing — only to do it again. When these assaults happen, she’s intoxicated and high (I suspec…