hilary

Tourists wade through a crosswalk in Palm Springs, California, as Hilary went from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the time it made landfall Sunday.

 Philip Cheung/the washington post

LOS ANGELES — The first tropical storm to enter the region in decades hit Southern California on Sunday, bringing heavy rains, winds and flash floods to a place typically associated with palm trees, temperate weather and sunshine. Officials warned residents of heavy rainfall and “catastrophic flooding” over large swaths of California, including its cities, deserts, mountains and valleys.

Tropical storms with such destruction usually sweep over the Atlantic Coast this time of year, but a confluence of unusual weather conditions has put this storm in the Pacific, stretching it into Nevada, parts of Utah, and as far north as Idaho.