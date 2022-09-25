Hilary Mantel, a British author best known for her “Wolf Hall” trilogy, a series of best-selling novels set amid the political turmoil of 16th-century England, for which she twice won the Man Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards, died Sept. 22 at a hospital in Exeter, England. She was 70.

The cause was a stroke, according to her literary agent, Bill Hamilton.