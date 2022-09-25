Hilary Mantel, a British author best known for her “Wolf Hall” trilogy, a series of best-selling novels set amid the political turmoil of 16th-century England, for which she twice won the Man Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards, died Sept. 22 at a hospital in Exeter, England. She was 70.
The cause was a stroke, according to her literary agent, Bill Hamilton.
Mantel had written critically praised historical and contemporary novels to little commercial notice before she became a literary phenomenon in 2009 with “Wolf Hall” and two subsequent novels, “Bring Up the Bodies” (2012) and “The Mirror & the Light” (2020). The books, based on the life of Thomas Cromwell, a key minister to King Henry VIII, were set in an epoch awash in royal intrigue, religious upheaval, ruthless political machination and the brutal treatment of women.
In Cromwell, she found a character who was alternately resourceful, sympathetic and cunning. “Lock Cromwell in a deep dungeon in the morning,” Mantel wrote in “Bring Up the Bodies,” “and when you come back that night he’ll be sitting on a plush cushion eating larks’ tongues, and all the jailers will owe him money.”
“Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies” won the Man Booker Prize, making Mantel the first British writer — and the first woman — to win the honor two times. The “Wolf Hall” books have been adapted for a BBC miniseries and as plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Reviewing “Wolf Hall” in the Atlantic, writer and critic Christopher Hitchens pronounced it “a historical novel of quite astonishing power. . . . The means by which Mantel grounds and anchors her action so convincingly in the time she describes, while drawing so easily upon the past and hinting so indirectly at the future, put her in the very first rank of historical novelists.”
