FX ON HULU streams the four-part documentary series “The Secrets of Hillsong.” The series reflects investigative reporting into scandals involving the megachurch franchise by Vanity Fair journalists.

About a decade ago, Hillsong was the hot new place to worship. Endorsed by pop stars like Justin Bieber, actors and athletes, it attracted a youthful and diverse crowd that filled arenas for worship services that included loud music, smoke and effects right out of a rock concert or an NBA game.