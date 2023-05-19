FX ON HULU streams the four-part documentary series “The Secrets of Hillsong.” The series reflects investigative reporting into scandals involving the megachurch franchise by Vanity Fair journalists.
About a decade ago, Hillsong was the hot new place to worship. Endorsed by pop stars like Justin Bieber, actors and athletes, it attracted a youthful and diverse crowd that filled arenas for worship services that included loud music, smoke and effects right out of a rock concert or an NBA game.
At its heart was celebrity pastor Carl Lentz. Slim, muscular, tattooed and charismatic, he could seemingly cry on cue. While he was catnip to the ladies in the seats, he showcased his wife and family as the center of his fellowship.
To some, he seemed like a needed jolt for the Christian message; to others, he was a parody of the “cool” youth pastor right out of “The Simpsons.” His skin-tight jeans, ripped body and habit of showing off his physique seemed a tad too much.
And then, Lentz was gone, the latest religious leader to fall prey to the weakness of the flesh. But Lentz’s rapid fall is just the beginning of this “Hillsong” saga, a tale of abuse and coverups on an institutional level.
• Freevee, the FAST (Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Television) platform created by Prime Video, presents “Primo,” a coming-of-age series about Rafa Gonales (Ignazio-Diaz Silvero), a bright 16-year-old boy growing up on the outskirts of San Antonio, raised by his supportive mother, Drea (Christina Vidal), and surrounded by five overbearing uncles. Informed that he’s among the smartest students in his class, Rafa should be college-bound, but his attitudes and expectations have been shaped by his mother’s aspirations and his uncles’ misinformation. Luckily, Rafa seems smart enough to read between the lines.
• “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) presents a two-hour documentary look at Uvalde, Texas, a year after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school, killing 19 fourth-grade students and two schoolteachers.
• “Stillwater,” the animated series featuring a mindful panda bear given to wise observations, streams its third season on Apple TV+.
• HBO Max streams the six-part espionage drama series “Spy/Master.” Set in the Cold War during the era of Romanian strongman Nicolae Ceausescu, the Eastern European production will stream one episode per week until its finale on June 16.
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents a staging of Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” starring Danai Gurira and directed by Robert O’Hara. This “Performances” captures a live presentation at the Delacorte Theater in Manhattan’s Central Park, a continuation of the free “Shakespeare in the Park” series that began under the guidance of Joseph Papp in 1954 and moved to the Delacorte in 1961.
• Netflix streams “Muted,” a new series from Spain, about a young man released from prison after serving time as a minor for killing his parents, an incarceration that passed without him uttering a single word.
Season finales
• Putting the brakes on a cartel war on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A celebrity pitches a board game on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• A mudslide threatens town on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A copycat killer emerges on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Other highlights
Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Gwyneth Paltrow star in the 1995 thriller “Se7en” (7:40 p.m., SHOWX), about the hunt for a serial killer with legendary inspiration. You’ll never think of overnight delivery quite the same way!
Cult choice
Gifted with special powers, a high school outcast (Sissy Spacek) is overprotected by her mother (Piper Laurie) and taunted by her cruel classmates (among them John Travolta, Nancy Allen and Amy Irving) in the 1976 Stephen King shocker “Carrie” (7:20 p.m., TMCX). A breakout movie for most of the cast as well as director Brian De Palma.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, late-night shows have halted production and will air repeats for the foreseeable future.
James Marsden, Joy Oladokun and Nicolas Cage appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and Padma Lakshmi on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Andy Samberg, Lukas Gage and Raye are booked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Amy Poehler, Lucinda Williams and Anup Sastry visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Andie MacDowell, Billy Porter and Stacey Ryan appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is launching a $6 million advertising buy set to begin next week, according to a senior Scott official, marking a sizable investment as he is expected to formally enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
China promised billions of dollars in "financing support and free assistance" to five Central Asian countries on Friday, as President Xi Jinping presented a wide-ranging security and defense plan to a region that has long been in Russia's orbit.
MOSCOW - A powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the United States of coordinating with Ukraine to kill two pro-war nationalists in Russia and to carry out attacks on critical national infrastructure in an effort to undermine stability.
DEAR HELOISE: After we retired, my husband and I bought a one-bedroom condo on the island of Maui, Hawaii. We always wanted to live here, and we made that dream a reality. Unfortunately, too many people thought they could just camp out in our living room. Some brought their kids and expected…