AFTER MORE THAN a half-century in the TV business, with a license to broadcast whatever they see fit, the corporate geniuses at ABC offer a prime-time version of “To Tell the Truth” (10 p.m., TV-PG). Perhaps they’re all too busy watching Netflix to come up with any new ideas.
Oddly enough, the folks at the History Channel are showing them how it’s done. Readers of this space know I’m not the biggest fan of that cable network and its history of “Ancient Aliens” and other fluff, but in the case of “Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found” (10 p.m., TV-PG), they’re doing it right. They’ve taken a breaking news story and used it as an angle to tell a story from history.
To recap: The Endurance was a three-masted ship used by the 1914 expedition of Sir Ernest Shackleton to explore the remote, unknown and forbidding continent of Antarctica. Early in the going, the Endurance sank, forcing the team of explorers to travel by land, or rather ice, a brutal story of survival that lasted some three years. When they were eventually discovered and returned to Europe, they realized that they had missed much of World War I.
Just this month, the wreckage of the Endurance was discovered beneath more than two miles of freezing ocean. These extreme temperatures perfectly preserved the sunken wooden craft, setting up a new focus of expedition and the use of high technology to explore the sunken relic. Video footage of the Endurance and its eerily pristine condition is nothing short of haunting, inviting comparisons to Pompeii, or at least the opening moments of “Titanic.”
• Sometimes a biography is more than a personal profile, particularly when its subject is considered controversial. The “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) installment “Pelosi’s Power” has a telling title. More than a biography of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decades of public service, it puts our national psyche on a therapist’s couch as it explores the irrational rage stemming from the rise of women in high places and the perception that powerful women are themselves a symbol (or perhaps the cause) of male impotence.
“Pelosi” touches on her youth as the baby of a large Italian-American family from Baltimore, where her father was elected mayor and schooled his daughter in local ward-level politics. She and her contemporaries recall when she entered the House in 1987, there were only 23 female members, and nobody wanted to hear from them.
Pelosi’s role as a lightning rod only grew as she became majority leader and then House speaker. Audio clips from the Rush Limbaugh radio show recall the crude demonization of Pelosi as symbolic of any woman who would challenge “the way things ought to be.”
Limbaugh had gleefully inspired death threats against popular singers the Dixie Chicks for speaking up against George W. Bush in 2003. He would live to see a violent mob sack the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and make a beeline for Pelosi’s offices, promising to kill the octagenarian grandmother.
Other highlights
• A local case has links to a serial killer on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Does anyone find “Young Rock” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) funny?
• LL Cool J hosts the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards (8 p.m., Fox).
• A security breach threatens a diplomatic mission to Hungary on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A meeting with Toby on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• An “incel” crank goes on a killing spree on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A witness for the prosecution on “The Thing About Pam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
James Caan and Kathy Bates star in the 1990 adaptation of Steven King’s “Misery” (10:10 p.m., TMCX).
Series notes
Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... John Henry seems changed on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Bad data and good intentions on “Mr. Mayor” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Janine carves out time for a meeting with a troubled student’s mother on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jacob spreads dangerous information on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... An awards ceremony may cut into family time on “black-ish” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Desus & Mero, Lily Collins and Brothers Osborne on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Amanda Seyfried, Harvey Fierstein and Frank Bruni visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).