Around the holidays, people eat a variety of foods, some of which may contain uncooked or lightly-cooked eggs.
But even grade A eggs with clean, uncracked shells can be contaminated with SalmonellaEnteritidis bacteria. That’s why it’s important to cook eggs thoroughly to kill any bacteria that may be present.
Holiday Egg Nog
1 quart of 2% milk
6 eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup of whipping cream, whipped
Ground nutmeg
Note: A dash of rum won’t make it safe! Adding alcohol cannot be relied upon to kill bacteria.
Heat milk in large saucepan until hot (do not boil or scald). While milk is heating, beat together eggs and salt in a large bowl, gradually adding the sugar.
Gradually add the hot milk mixture to the egg mixture while continually stirring. Transfer the mixture back to the large saucepan and cook on medium-low heat. Stir constantly with a whisk until the mixture thickens and just coats a spoon. The food thermometer should register 160˚F. Stir in vanilla.
Cool quickly by setting pan in a bowl of ice or cold water and stirring for about 10 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled , several hours or overnight.
Pour into a bowl or pitcher. Fold in whipped cream. Then dust with ground nutmeg and enjoy.